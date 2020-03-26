Boxer Amir Khan offers four-storey building for COVID-19 patients

Two-time world professional boxing champion Amir Khan has offered to help health authorities fight against coronavirus.

Khan, took to Twitter to announce that he will offer his four-storey building to the National Health Service (NHS) for treating COVID-19 patients.

I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe. pic.twitter.com/MSpaEwPFuw — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) March 25, 2020

United Kingdom has seen over 9,500 cases testing positive for COVID-19 with the death toll crossing 450.

Meanwhile, world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has placed himself in self-isolation following a meeting with coronavirus victim Prince Charles.

Fury-Wilder rematch postponed by virus pandemic

Chales, the eldest son and heir to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, is showing mild symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating in Scotland, officials said on Wednesday.

It remains unclear when Charles caught the illness but on March 9, he spent the day with the Queen, prime minister Boris Johnson and stars of sport and entertainment — including Joshua — at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.