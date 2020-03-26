Boxing

Boxer Amir Khan offers four-storey building for COVID-19 patients

Khan, took to Twitter to announce that he will offer his four-storey building to the National Health Service (NHS) for treating COVID-19 patients.

26 March, 2020 11:40 IST

Boxer Amir Khan poses in front of his four-storey building.   -  TWITTER | @amirkingkhan

Two-time world professional boxing champion Amir Khan has offered to help health authorities fight against coronavirus.

United Kingdom has seen over 9,500 cases testing positive for COVID-19 with the death toll crossing 450.

Meanwhile, world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has placed himself in self-isolation following a meeting with coronavirus victim Prince Charles.

Fury-Wilder rematch postponed by virus pandemic  

Chales, the eldest son and heir to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, is showing mild symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating in Scotland, officials said on Wednesday.

It remains unclear when Charles caught the illness but on March 9, he spent the day with the Queen, prime minister Boris Johnson and stars of sport and entertainment — including Joshua — at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

