MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Boxer Ryan Garcia denies using performance-enhancing drugs after beating Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia denied using performance-enhancing drugs in a video posted on social media on Wednesday night.

Published : May 02, 2024 09:10 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout.
Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Ryan Garcia denied using performance-enhancing drugs in a video posted on social media on Wednesday night after ESPN reported that he had tested positive for a banned substance.

Garcia defeated Devin Haney, a former amateur rival, by majority decision on April 20 in New York. Garcia knocked Haney down three times and handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first loss but did not win the title because he was over the weight limit.

“Everybody knows that I don’t cheat,” Garcia said in a video posted on X. “Never taken a steroid ... I don’t even know where to get steroids. ... I barely take supplements. Big lies.”

ESPN reported that the 25-year-old Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine the day before and the day of the fight, citing a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association letter. Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator, and its use can stimulate muscle growth. The drug is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The samples were taken before the fight, but the results weren’t known until later, ESPN reported.

“We learned about this situation not too long ago and it’s unfortunate Ryan cheated and disrespected both the fans and the sport of boxing by fighting dirty and breaking positive not once, but twice,” Haney said in a statement to ESPN, adding: “This puts the fight in a completely different light.”

Garcia’s victory could be overturned if the positive drug test is confirmed.

Related Topics

Ryan Garcia /

Devin Haney

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Boxer Ryan Garcia denies using performance-enhancing drugs after beating Devin Haney
    AP
  2. India vs Japan, Uber Cup 2024 quarterfinal: IND trails 0-2 against JPN as Indian shuttlers falter
    Team Sportstar
  3. Seven-time winner O’Sullivan out of world championships
    AFP
  4. USADA slams WADA for ‘half-truths’ in China doping case
    Reuters
  5. WADA sanctions Tunisia for non-compliance with anti-doping code
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Boxer Ryan Garcia denies using performance-enhancing drugs after beating Devin Haney
    AP
  2. Mike Tyson will fight Jake Paul in sanctioned heavyweight bout
    AFP
  3. Irish boxing champ Amy Broadhurst switches to Britain in Paris 2024 Olympics bid
    AP
  4. Olympic-bound Preeti, Alfiya to lead India at ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championship 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Winning Worlds in Olympic category was huge, feel stronger in 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Boxer Ryan Garcia denies using performance-enhancing drugs after beating Devin Haney
    AP
  2. India vs Japan, Uber Cup 2024 quarterfinal: IND trails 0-2 against JPN as Indian shuttlers falter
    Team Sportstar
  3. Seven-time winner O’Sullivan out of world championships
    AFP
  4. USADA slams WADA for ‘half-truths’ in China doping case
    Reuters
  5. WADA sanctions Tunisia for non-compliance with anti-doping code
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment