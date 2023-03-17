Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria overcame several odds in the last few months before showing her class again by posting a commanding win in her opening bout in the World women’s boxing championships at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall here on Friday.

While seventh-seeded Jaismine (60kg) outpunched Nyambega Beatrice Ambos of Tanzania with the referee stopping the contest, former World youth champion Shashi Chopra (63kg) recorded a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Kenyan Mwangi Teresiah Wanjiru.

Also Read IBA monitoring bout review system to build digitisation

Coming from a family of boxers and serving in the Army like her grandfather, the lanky Jaismine overcame a bout of typhoid and a shoulder injury to make it to the World championships squad through the evaluation system despite missing the National championships in late December.

Jaismine, also an Asian bronze medallist and a last-eight finisher in the 2022 World championship, again faced some uncertainties due to a court case over selection issues but underlined her worth by displaying her fine movement and long range punches in a bout that lasted only one minute and 23 seconds without a drop of sweat appearing on her face.

Jaismine landed lovely head shots as Nyambega experienced an early standing count. The Indian brought another count for the African boxer before fixing a pre-quarterfinal date with Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova, an Asian bronze medallist.

Shashi, a National champion, stayed away from the grasp of the taller Kenyan opponent and delivered some well-directed punches to walk away as the winner. She will meet sixth-seeded Kito Mai of Japan.

Shruti Yadav (70kg), the last-minute replacement for Sanamacha Chanu, was beaten 5-0 by a superior Chinese rival Zhou Pan.

Important results (preliminary rounds):

60kg: Chiper Cristina (MDA) bt Ayoma Lucy Achieng (Ken) 4-1; Ala Ivashkevich (Blr) bt Aslahan Mehmedova (Bul) 4-0; Taguchi Ayaka (Jpn) bt Tugsjargal Nomin-Erdene (Mgl) 4-1; Jaismine Lamboria bt Nyambega Beatrice Ambos (Tan) RSC-R1; Rimma Volossenko (Kaz) bt Sitora Turdibekova (Uzb) 4-3; Mijgona Samadova (Tjk) bt Altin Yeliz (Tur) 5-0; Mossely Estelle (Fra) bt Buapa Porntip (Tha) 5-0;

63kg: Thananya Somnuek (Tha) bt Ha Thi Linh (Vie) 4-1; Shashi Chopra bt Mwangi Teresiah Wanjiru (Ken) 5-0; Mega de Cler (Ned) bt Nilufar Bboyorova (Tjk) 4-3; Emma-Sue Greentree (Aus) bt Saltanat Medenova (Rus) 4-3;

70kg: Zhou Pan (Chn) bt Shruti Yadav 5-0; Jocelyn Garcia Lopez (Mex) bt Tuncer Zehra (Tur) 4-1;

75kg: Guneri Elf (Tur) bt Manikon Baison (Tha) 5-2, Anastasiia Shamonova (Rus) bt Solano Vanegas Angie (Col) 5-0; 81kg: Viktoriya Kebikava (Blr) bt Yenilmez Eda (Tur) 5-0.