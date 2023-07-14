MagazineBuy Print

Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge in Los Angeles

Haney, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and released on $35,000 bond. An Aug. 3 municipal court date was set, online court records showed.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 09:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Haney was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Haney was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop in Los Angeles on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Haney was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop in Los Angeles on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge Thursday in Los Angeles, according to police.

Haney, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and released on $35,000 bond. An Aug. 3 municipal court date was set, online court records showed.

Haney was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop, Bill Haney, the boxer’s father, trainer and manager, told ESPN.

READ: Francis Ngannou to fight Tyson Fury on October 28

The elder Haney said the charge is “a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court. It’s unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I’m confident things are going to be worked out.”

Haney retained his titles and improved to 30-0 in May with a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko at 135 pounds in Las Vegas.

