Francis Ngannou to fight Tyson Fury on October 28: Report

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is reportedly expected to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 19:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Francis Ngannou.
FILE PHOTO: Francis Ngannou. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Francis Ngannou. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ngannou holds an impressive 17-3-0 record in Mixed Martial Arts and is regarded as one of the most brutal boxers in MMA history.

READ | Volkanovski unifies featherweight title with TKO finish; Pantoja claims flyweight crown

He won the UFC heavyweight title in March 2021 with a knockout win against Stipe Miocic and went on to defend his title once, taking a decision win over Ciryl Gane.

11 of Ngannou’s 12 UFC victories ended in knockouts. While, Fury, who holds an unbeaten 33-0-1 record in boxing is the No. 1 ranked heavyweight boxer.

FILE PHOTO: Tyson Fury.

FILE PHOTO: Tyson Fury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The other details about the match-up are yet to be disclosed.

More to follow

