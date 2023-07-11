Francis Ngannou to fight Tyson Fury on October 28: Report

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is reportedly expected to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou holds an impressive 17-3-0 record in Mixed Martial Arts and is regarded as one of the most brutal boxers in MMA history.

He won the UFC heavyweight title in March 2021 with a knockout win against Stipe Miocic and went on to defend his title once, taking a decision win over Ciryl Gane.

11 of Ngannou’s 12 UFC victories ended in knockouts. While, Fury, who holds an unbeaten 33-0-1 record in boxing is the No. 1 ranked heavyweight boxer.

The other details about the match-up are yet to be disclosed.

