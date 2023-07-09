UFC 290 LIVE results, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, Moreno v Pantoja soon: Main card fights next; streaming updates

PRELIMS
- Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price: Welterweight
- Catchweight: Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez; Decision (unanimous) (29–27, 29–27, 29–27); Round: 3; Time: 5:00
- Women’s Strawweight: Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui; TKO (punches); Round: 1; Time: 0:20.
- Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute; Submission (guillotine choke); Round: 2; Time: 1:55
EARLY PRELIMS
- Light Heavyweight: Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio: Submission (arm-triangle choke); Round: 3, Time: 3:42.
- Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell: TKO (punches); Round: 1, Time: 3:10
- Flyweight: Jesús Santos Aguilar def. Shannon Ross: KO (punch); Round 1: Time: 0:17.
- Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk: Decision (unanimous) (29–28, 29–28, 29–28); Round: 3; Time: 5:00.
PREVIEW
The main event of UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday will feature featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against interim champion Yair Rodriguez in a title unification bout.
Volkanovski (25-2 MMA, 12-1 UFC) enters his title defense with only two career defeats -- one at welterweight and the other against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in his most recent bout. Meanwhile, Rodriguez (16-3, 10-2) has won his past two fights.
UFC 290 - Full fight card
Main card
Where can I watch the UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez?
UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app/website. The event will also be shown live across the Sony Sports Network.
