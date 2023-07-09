MagazineBuy Print

UFC 290 LIVE results, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, Moreno v Pantoja soon: Main card fights next; streaming updates

UFC 290 LIVE: Follow for latest updates, results of the Ultimate Fighting Championship 290, headlined by Volkanovski vs Rodrigues and Moreno vs Pantoja from Las Vegas.

Updated : Jul 09, 2023 07:07 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Alexander Volkanovski, left, and Yair Rodriguez face off during a a ceremonial weigh-in on Friday.
Alexander Volkanovski, left, and Yair Rodriguez face off during a a ceremonial weigh-in on Friday.
infoIcon

Alexander Volkanovski, left, and Yair Rodriguez face off during a a ceremonial weigh-in on Friday.

Champ’s in the house
RESULTS SO FAR

PRELIMS

  • Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price: Welterweight
  • Catchweight: Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez; Decision (unanimous) (29–27, 29–27, 29–27); Round: 3; Time: 5:00
  • Women’s Strawweight: Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui; TKO (punches); Round: 1; Time: 0:20.
  • Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute; Submission (guillotine choke); Round: 2; Time: 1:55
Fastest finish in women’s strawweight history

EARLY PRELIMS

  • Light Heavyweight: Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio: Submission (arm-triangle choke); Round: 3, Time: 3:42.
  • Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell: TKO (punches); Round: 1, Time: 3:10
  • Flyweight: Jesús Santos Aguilar def. Shannon Ross: KO (punch); Round 1: Time: 0:17.
  • Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk: Decision (unanimous) (29–28, 29–28, 29–28); Round: 3; Time: 5:00.

PREVIEW

The main event of UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday will feature featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against interim champion Yair Rodriguez in a title unification bout.

Volkanovski (25-2 MMA, 12-1 UFC) enters his title defense with only two career defeats -- one at welterweight and the other against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in his most recent bout. Meanwhile, Rodriguez (16-3, 10-2) has won his past two fights.

UFC 290 - Full fight card
Main card
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title
Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore: Middleweight
Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis: Middleweight
Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner: Lightweight

Where can I watch the UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez?

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez can be streamed live on the  SonyLIV app/website. The event will also be shown live across the  Sony Sports Network.

