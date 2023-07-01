MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Elorda Cup 2023: India finishes campaign with five medals

India capped off their campaign at the 2nd Elorda Cup 2023 with a total of five medals as Vijay Kumar, Sushma, Keisham Sanjit Singh, Neema and Sumit all clinched bronze medals for the country in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 19:27 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sumit (86kg) in action.
Sumit (86kg) in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sumit (86kg) in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India capped off their campaign at the 2nd Elorda Cup 2023 with a total of five medals as Vijay Kumar, Sushma, Keisham Sanjit Singh, Neema and Sumit all clinched bronze medals for the country in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Despite a spirited performance, Vijay Kumar (60kg) went down fighting hard-fought 1-4 defeat against Beknur Ozhanov of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals to bow out of the tournament with a bronze medal.\

RELATED | Asian Games 2022: Amit Panghal misses out; Deepak Bhoria, Nishant, Parveen secure berths

In the 81kg category, Sushma fought valiantly against the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Fariza Sholtay of Kazakhstan but had to endure a 0-5 defeat by unanimous decision and conclude her campaign with a bronze.

The other pugilists to secure medals for India at the tournament were Keisham (48kg), Neema (63kg) and Sumit (86kg) who signed off with bronze medals.

The bronze medallists of the tournament will all be awarded with USD 200 in prize money.

Medallists for India:

Bronze: Keisham Sanjit Singh(48kg), Vijay Kumar (60kg), Neema (63kg), Sushma (81kg) and Sumit (86kg)

