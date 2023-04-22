Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia: Preview, Live streaming info, stats, fight time, full fight card

Davis vs Garcia: Here are the live steaming details of the catchweight division fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, happening in Nevada.

Team Sportstar
22 April, 2023 16:48 IST
22 April, 2023 16:48 IST
Gervonta Davis, center left, and Ryan Garcia speak during the weigh-in on Friday.

Gervonta Davis, center left, and Ryan Garcia speak during the weigh-in on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Davis vs Garcia: Here are the live steaming details of the catchweight division fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, happening in Nevada.

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan ‘King’ Garcia will go head-to-head in the catchweight professional boxing bout on Friday (IST) at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise in Nevada.

PREVIEW

Although no title is on the line for this fight, the undefeated fighters will lock horns for the bragging rights.

The current WBA (Regular) lightweight champion Davis, 28, has won all of the 28 previous fights that he has participated in - his most recent was against Hector Luis Garcia via a first-round technical knockout, in January.

Meanwhile, the indomitable Garcia, 24, has won all of his 23 fights, including 19 knockout triumphs and was once the interim lightweight champion. Garcia’s last fight was in July 2022 where he knocked out Javier Fortuna.

The fight will go ahead at a catchweight of 136 pounds with an additional 10 pound rehydration clause.

FIGHTER PROFILES

Gervonta Davis
Record: 28-0-0
KOs: 26 (92.86 %)
Weight: 134.5 lbs (61.14 kg)
Height: 1.66 m
Reach: 171 cm
Stance: Southpaw
Age: 28
Ryan Garcia
Record: 23-0-0
KOs: 19 (82.61 %)
Weight: 130 lbs (59.09 kg)
Height: 1.78 m
Reach: 178 cm
Stance: Orthodox
Age: 24

When is Gervonta Davis taking on Ryan Garcia?

The catchweight division match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia is scheduled to happen on April 23 at 5:30 am IST.

Where can I watch the Gevonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia catchweight division fight?

The Gevonta davis vs Ryan Garcia catchweight division fight will not be telecast or streamed live in India.

For viewers outside India here are the streaming details:

United States: Showtime

Australia, New Zealand and Europe: DAZN (Pay Per View)

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Nikhat Zareen: Despite being unseeded I won the Boxing World Championship

Boxer Sarita Devi on challenges of insurgency, helping young athletes and more | Sportstar Conclave

Why are India’s female boxers more successful at the world level than the men? Bhaskar Bhatt weighs in

Slide shows

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Stars of 2020

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us