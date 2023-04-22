Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia: Preview, Live streaming info, stats, fight time, full fight card

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan ‘King’ Garcia will go head-to-head in the catchweight professional boxing bout on Friday (IST) at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise in Nevada.

PREVIEW

Although no title is on the line for this fight, the undefeated fighters will lock horns for the bragging rights.

The current WBA (Regular) lightweight champion Davis, 28, has won all of the 28 previous fights that he has participated in - his most recent was against Hector Luis Garcia via a first-round technical knockout, in January.

Meanwhile, the indomitable Garcia, 24, has won all of his 23 fights, including 19 knockout triumphs and was once the interim lightweight champion. Garcia’s last fight was in July 2022 where he knocked out Javier Fortuna.

The fight will go ahead at a catchweight of 136 pounds with an additional 10 pound rehydration clause.

FIGHTER PROFILES

Gervonta Davis Record: 28-0-0 KOs: 26 (92.86 %) Weight: 134.5 lbs (61.14 kg) Height: 1.66 m Reach: 171 cm Stance: Southpaw Age: 28

Ryan Garcia Record: 23-0-0 KOs: 19 (82.61 %) Weight: 130 lbs (59.09 kg) Height: 1.78 m Reach: 178 cm Stance: Orthodox Age: 24

When is Gervonta Davis taking on Ryan Garcia?

The catchweight division match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia is scheduled to happen on April 23 at 5:30 am IST.

Where can I watch the Gevonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia catchweight division fight?

The Gevonta davis vs Ryan Garcia catchweight division fight will not be telecast or streamed live in India.

For viewers outside India here are the streaming details:

United States: Showtime

Australia, New Zealand and Europe: DAZN (Pay Per View)