Boxing

Hussamuddin clinches bronze at World Boxing Championships, gives walkover in semifinals

India’s Mohammed Hussamuddin finished his IBA World Boxing Championships campaign in Tashkent, Uzbekistan with a bronze medal on Friday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 12 May, 2023 17:44 IST
FILE PHOTO: Mohammed Hussamuddin.

FILE PHOTO: Mohammed Hussamuddin. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Men’s World Boxing Championships Semifinals, Live Updates

Hussamuddin was forced to give a walkover to Horta Rodriguez Del-Rey of Cuba in the 54-57kg semifinals due to a knee injury sustained during his quarterfinal bout, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a tweet.

Commonwealth Games champion Hussamuddin had upset fifth-seeded Bulgarian Javier Ibanez Diaz 4-3, via bout review, in a closely-contested fight in the quarterfinals.

Against a taller opponent landing blows from a long range, the Indian southpaw connected a few headshots to claim the first round 3-2.

Hussamuddim relied on his ring craft to stay marginally ahead in the second period and matched the Bulgarian in the physical third round, which witnessed both going all out, to emerge triumphant.

The Haryana boxer defeated Russia’s Eduard Savvin in the pre-quarters.

