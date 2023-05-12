Men’s World Boxing Championship: From Vijender Singh to Amit Panghal, full list of Indian medallists or medal winners

The Indian men’s contingent made history by confirming three medals at the 2023 IBA World Boxing Championships, currently taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Deepak Bhoria in the 51kg, Mohammed Hussamuddin in the 57kg, and Nishant Dev in the 71kg category all won their respective quarterfinal bouts, ensuring India returns with at least three bronze medals.

Vijender Singh was the first male Indian boxer to win a World Championships medal, taking bronze in the middleweight division in 2009.

No male Indian boxer has yet won a gold medal at the World Championships, with Amit Panghal’s flyweight (52kg) silver medal in the 2019 tournament being the best achievement.

Here is the full list of men who have won a medal for India at the world championships.

Indian Men’s Boxing World Championships Medalists

⦿ Vijender Singh (Bronze) – 2009

⦿ Vikas Krishan (Bronze) – 2011

⦿ Shiva Thapa (Bronze) – 2015

⦿ Gaurav Bidhuri (Bronze) – 2017

⦿ Manish Kaushik (Bronze) – 2019

⦿ Amit Panghal (Silver) – 2019

⦿ Akash Kumar (Bronze) – 2021

⦿ *Deepak Bhoria (Bronze) – 2023

⦿ *Mohammad Hussamuddin (Bronze) – 2023

⦿ *Nishant Dev (Bronze) – 2023

*Boxers are yet to play their semifinal bouts in the 2023 men’s World Championship.