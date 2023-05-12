Boxing

Men’s World Boxing Championship: From Vijender Singh to Amit Panghal, full list of Indian medallists or medal winners

Here is the full list of men who have won a medal for India at the Boxing World Championships till now. 

Team Sportstar
12 May, 2023 13:55 IST
12 May, 2023 13:55 IST
Vijender Singh (L) was the first Indian to win a medal in the men’s Boxing World Championship while Amit Panghal (R) is the only Indian to clinch a silver medal on the world stage.

Vijender Singh (L) was the first Indian to win a medal in the men’s Boxing World Championship while Amit Panghal (R) is the only Indian to clinch a silver medal on the world stage. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/PTI

Here is the full list of men who have won a medal for India at the Boxing World Championships till now. 

The Indian men’s contingent made history by confirming three medals at the 2023 IBA World Boxing Championships, currently taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. 

Also Read
Son of Nikhat’s coach, Mohd Hussamuddin carves his own identity in Nizamabad’s boxing legacy

Deepak Bhoria in the 51kg, Mohammed Hussamuddin in the 57kg, and Nishant Dev in the 71kg category all won their respective quarterfinal bouts, ensuring India returns with at least three bronze medals. 

Vijender Singh was the first male Indian boxer to win a World Championships medal, taking bronze in the middleweight division in 2009.

No male Indian boxer has yet won a gold medal at the World Championships, with Amit Panghal’s flyweight (52kg) silver medal in the 2019 tournament being the best achievement.

Here is the full list of men who have won a medal for India at the world championships. 

Indian Men’s Boxing World Championships Medalists

  • ⦿ Vijender Singh (Bronze) – 2009
  • ⦿ Vikas Krishan (Bronze) – 2011
  • ⦿ Shiva Thapa (Bronze) – 2015
  • ⦿ Gaurav Bidhuri (Bronze) – 2017
  • ⦿ Manish Kaushik (Bronze) – 2019
  • ⦿ Amit Panghal (Silver) – 2019
  • ⦿ Akash Kumar (Bronze) – 2021
  • ⦿ *Deepak Bhoria (Bronze) – 2023
  • ⦿ *Mohammad Hussamuddin (Bronze) – 2023
  • ⦿ *Nishant Dev (Bronze) – 2023

*Boxers are yet to play their semifinal bouts in the 2023 men’s World Championship.

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Boxing World Championship: Meet India’s medallists- Deepak Bhoria, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Nishant Dev

Nikhat Zareen: Despite being unseeded I won the Boxing World Championship

Boxer Sarita Devi on challenges of insurgency, helping young athletes and more | Sportstar Conclave

Slide shows

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Stars of 2020

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us