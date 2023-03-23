World Boxing Championships 2023: From Nikhat to Lovlina - which Indian boxers are in action in semifinals today? 

Four Indian boxers will be in contention for a place each in the final in their respective weight category at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on Thursday.

Leading from the front, Nikhat Zareen will be in contention to repeat her feat of the last edition when she won the gold medal in the 52kg category. This time, however, competing in the lower Olympic weight division (50kg), she survived some anxious moments before the referee declared her winner.

Nikhat, 26, will be up against an opponent in the semifinal who is eight years older than her. Ingrit Valencia (34) of Colombia is a famed name in the women’s boxing circle with Olympic and Worlds medals.

In the meantime, the Indian boxer has gone through a demanding week. Thursday’s bout will be her fourth in as many days and perhaps the toughest.

Lovlina, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, will head into her semifinal bout confident after a 5-0 win over Rady Adosinda in the quarterfinals. Competing in the 75kg division, the Assam boxer will be fighting for a place in the final against formidable Li Qian of China, a former world champion.

Youngster Nitu Ghanghas, a light featherweight boxer, has been in outstanding form. She is coming into the semifinal against the Worlds silver medallist Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan after three successive Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) verdicts.

Light heavyweight boxer Sweety too has been in good form. She cruised to the semifinals with a 5-0 win over 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Viktoria Kebikava of Belarus.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old will have a task cut out as she faces Australia’s Emma-Sue Greentree, a technically quipped boxer who has demonstrated athleticism in her RSC win in the quarterfinals.