Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced a cash award of Rs. 2 crore to two-time women’s world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen when the latter made a courtesy call on Thursday.

The Chief Minister congratulated Nikhat on her achievements, including two World Championship gold medals, and hoped she would continue to do well and win an Olympic medal next year.

Rao directed Chief Secretary Shanta Kumari to take the necessary steps to ensure the State government takes care of her complete expenses for travel, training, and exposure.

Nikhat thanked the CM for the gesture and said that he has been a great source of inspiration.