V. V. Subrahmanyam
Hyderabad 18 May, 2023 21:30 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao with World Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced a cash award of Rs. 2 crore to two-time women’s world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen when the latter made a courtesy call on Thursday.

Rao directed Chief Secretary Shanta Kumari to take the necessary steps to ensure the State government takes care of her complete expenses for travel, training, and exposure.

Nikhat thanked the CM for the gesture and said that he has been a great source of inspiration.

