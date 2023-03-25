Boxing

Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion in 48kg category

Nitu Ghanghas beat Mongolia’s Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg 5-0 in the World women’s boxing championships final in New Delhi to clinch the biggest title of her career.

Team Sportstar
25 March, 2023 18:23 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Nitu Ghanghas (blue) defeated Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg of Mongolia to become world champion in the 48kg category in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

India’s Nitu Ghanghas became the world champion in the 48kg category in New Delhi on Saturday.

Nitu beat Mongolia’s Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg 5-0 in the World women’s boxing championships final to clinch the biggest title of her career.

The 22-year-old also won gold at the Commonwealth Games last year in the same weight category.

Nitu started off aggressively, and used her combination of punches effectively to eke out a win.

With this victory, Nitu, a 2022 Strandja Memorial gold medallist, became the sixth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006) and Nikhat Zareen (2022) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.

More to follow...

