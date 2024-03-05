MagazineBuy Print

Pakistani boxer steals money from teammate’s bag, disappears

A senior official of the federation said they had brought it to the notice of the Pakistan Embassy in Italy and also filed a police report about the incident.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 11:16 IST , Karachi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Zohaib had won a bronze medal in last year’s Asian Boxing Championships and was regarded as a rising talent in Pakistan.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Zohaib had won a bronze medal in last year’s Asian Boxing Championships and was regarded as a rising talent in Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Zohaib had won a bronze medal in last year’s Asian Boxing Championships and was regarded as a rising talent in Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A Pakistani boxer has disappeared in Italy after stealing money from a teammate’s bag, the Pakistan Amateur Boxing Federation said on Tuesday.

Zohaib Rasheed has gone to Italy to take part in an Olympic qualifying tournament.

A senior official of the federation said they had brought it to the notice of the Pakistan Embassy in Italy and also filed a police report about the incident.

“It is most embarrassing for the federation and country the way Zohaib Rasheed has behaved as he had gone there as part of a five-member squad to take part in an Olympic qualifying tournament,” the national federation’s secretary, Colonel Nasir Ahmed said.

Zohaib had won a bronze medal in last year’s Asian Boxing Championships and was regarded as a rising talent in Pakistan.

Nasir said that a female boxer Laura Ikram had gone out for training and Zohaib took her room keys from the front desk and stole her foreign currency from a purse before disappearing from the hotel.

“The police have been informed and they are now searching for him but he is not in contact with anyone,” Nasir said.

This is not the first time a Pakistani athlete has gone abroad with a national squad and slipped away in hope of a better future.

Asian Boxing Championships

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
