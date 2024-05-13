MagazineBuy Print

British boxer Sherif Lawal dies after being knocked down in pro debut

Sherif Lawal was knocked down by a blow to the head from Malam Varela in the fourth round of a scheduled six-round middleweight fight on Sunday at Harrow Leisure Centre.

Published : May 13, 2024 23:15 IST , LONDON

Representative Photo:
Representative Photo: | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Representative Photo: | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A British boxer has died after he lost on his professional debut in London.

Sherif Lawal was knocked down by a blow to the head from Malam Varela in the fourth round of a scheduled six-round middleweight fight on Sunday at Harrow Leisure Centre. The referee waved it off to allow paramedics to attend to Lawal. He was taken to hospital but died. He was 29.

ALSO READ | Nikhat Zareen off to flying start at Elorda Cup 2024

“The British Boxing Board of Control sends their condolences to the family of Sherifdeen Lawal following his tragic passing after his Boxing contest on Sunday,” the board posted on X on Monday. ”The thoughts of all those involved in Boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time.”

Boxing

