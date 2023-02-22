Boxing

Strandja Memorial Boxing: Narender enters quarterfinals; Shiva Thapa gives walkover after illness

Later tonight, three women boxers will be in action as Simranjit (60kg) will take on Australia’s Danielle Scanlon, while Arundhati Choudhary (75kg) will face Catilin Parker of Australia.

Y. B. Sarangi
Sofia, Bulgaria 22 February, 2023 21:07 IST
Sofia, Bulgaria 22 February, 2023 21:07 IST
File Photo: The super heavyweight (+92kg) clash between Narender and Congo Gerlon of Ecuador went down to the wire with the Indian eventually sealing the win.

File Photo: The super heavyweight (+92kg) clash between Narender and Congo Gerlon of Ecuador went down to the wire with the Indian eventually sealing the win. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Later tonight, three women boxers will be in action as Simranjit (60kg) will take on Australia’s Danielle Scanlon, while Arundhati Choudhary (75kg) will face Catilin Parker of Australia.

Asian championships bronze medallist Narender Berwal defeated Congo Gerlon of Ecuador in a thrilling contest to move into the men’s +92kg quarterfinals at the 74th Strandja Memorial International boxing tournament in Sofia on Wednesday.

Also Read
IBA denounces ‘hyenas’ after U.S. and Irish boycott worlds

Narender edged past Gerlon after securing a 3-2 verdict.

Three-time National champion and former Asian bronze medallist Varinder Singh (60kg) lost 5-0 to Abdumurodov Dilsoh of Uzbekistan.

Sumit (75kg), another Asian bronze medallist, went down 4-1 against Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria.

Former World championships bronze medallist and six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) couldn’t take the ring due to fever and gave a walkover to his opponent Malik Hasanov of Azerbaijan in the pre-quarterfinals.

Late on Tuesday night, 2021 World youth champion Sachin Siwach Jr. (54kg) defeated Henrik Sahakyan of Armenia 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

Akash Sangwan (67kg) beat Bulgarian Rosen Markov 5-0. However, Sahil (80kg) bowed out after losing 5-0 to Vladimir Mironchikov of Serbia.

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Nikhat Zareen disappointed to miss gold medal hattrick in 2022

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion

Slide shows

Remembering Muhammad Ali: When "The Greatest" visited India

Vijender Singh's professional career so far

Muhammad Ali: Five key fights

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us