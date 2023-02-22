Strandja Memorial Boxing: Narender enters quarterfinals; Shiva Thapa gives walkover after illness

Asian championships bronze medallist Narender Berwal defeated Congo Gerlon of Ecuador in a thrilling contest to move into the men’s +92kg quarterfinals at the 74th Strandja Memorial International boxing tournament in Sofia on Wednesday.

Narender edged past Gerlon after securing a 3-2 verdict.

Three-time National champion and former Asian bronze medallist Varinder Singh (60kg) lost 5-0 to Abdumurodov Dilsoh of Uzbekistan.

Sumit (75kg), another Asian bronze medallist, went down 4-1 against Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria.

Former World championships bronze medallist and six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) couldn’t take the ring due to fever and gave a walkover to his opponent Malik Hasanov of Azerbaijan in the pre-quarterfinals.

Late on Tuesday night, 2021 World youth champion Sachin Siwach Jr. (54kg) defeated Henrik Sahakyan of Armenia 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

Akash Sangwan (67kg) beat Bulgarian Rosen Markov 5-0. However, Sahil (80kg) bowed out after losing 5-0 to Vladimir Mironchikov of Serbia.