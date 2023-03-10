Boxing

Tyson Fury demands 70-30 split to fight Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, said that the latest offer - a 60-40 split to the winner - has been rejected by Fury, who remains adamant on a 70-30 split.

AP
10 March, 2023 23:21 IST
10 March, 2023 23:21 IST
Fury, the WBC champion, took to Instagram on Friday to make clear his demands.

Fury, the WBC champion, took to Instagram on Friday to make clear his demands. | Photo Credit: AFP

Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, said that the latest offer - a 60-40 split to the winner - has been rejected by Fury, who remains adamant on a 70-30 split.

Tyson Fury is only interested in fighting Oleksandr Usyk to become undisputed world heavyweight champion if he gets 70% of the earnings from the bout.

Time looks to be running out to arrange a deal between the two titleholders with Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, saying the latest offer - a 60-40 split to the winner - has been rejected by Fury and his camp.

Fury, the WBC champion, took to Instagram on Friday to make clear his demands.

Also Read
Benn says he had suicidal thoughts after positive drugs tests

“I see all this talk about boxing fights, that they want 50%, Tyson being greedy,” Fury said in a video. “Where I’m standing: Usyk, you and your team are worth 30%.

“You either take it or leave it.”

Usyk, who owns the WBO, WBA and IBF belts, could instead fight British boxer Daniel Dubois, according to Krassyuk. Dubois holds the WBA regular title and is a mandatory challenger for Usyk.

“If you don’t want it, go and fight Daniel Dubois in the Copper Box (in London) and get a few million dollars,” Fury said. “If you want to make some real money, come and fight the Gypsy King.”

Fury added in the video on Instagram stories that he would deduct 1% of the 30% offered to Usyk for every day the Ukrainian boxer doesn’t commit to the fight.

April 29 is a date that has been planned for a potential Fury-Usyk fight, which would likely take place in London.

The last boxer to hold all the world heavyweight titles at the same time was Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000.

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Nikhat Zareen disappointed to miss gold medal hattrick in 2022

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion

Slide shows

Remembering Muhammad Ali: When "The Greatest" visited India

Vijender Singh's professional career so far

Muhammad Ali: Five key fights

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us