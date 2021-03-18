Vijender looks to extend unbeaten run

Vijender Singh will look to extend his unbeaten run in professional boxing when he takes on Russian Artysh Lopsan in the ‘Battle on Ship’ on the rooftop of the Majestic Pride Casino ship in Goa on Friday.

Thirty-five-year-old WBO Oriental super middleweight and WBO Asia-Pacific super middleweight champion Vijender will rely on his experience against the taller and younger Lopsan, who has a record of four wins in six bouts.

Vijender has been out of action since his last bout, against Ghanaian Charles Adamu, in November 2019 due to COVID-related restrictions.

Lopsan, meanwhile, was beaten by compatriot Pavel Silyagin in a WBA Asian super middleweight title clash in Moscow in March last year.

Vijender has been in training with young Haryana boxers under the guidance of former teammate-turned-coach Jai Bhagwan.

His record reading 12-0 with eight knockouts, Vijender was confident after weighing-in at 75.1kg.

“I am excited at returning to the ring. The weigh-in gives me confidence that I am on the right path. I don’t really care who I am fighting. I will surely go for the knockout and if not that, I will make sure my every punch counts,” he said Vijender.

The six-foot-four-inch Lopsan had a warning for Vijender.

“I rather prefer my fists to do the talking. We shall see in the ring what Vijender is capable of. I hope it is easy work for me and I will be the first to end his unbeaten streak,” said Lopsan, setting his weight at 76.2kg.

Seven undercard fights, including the one between Neeraj Goyat and Sandeep Kumar in the welterweight division, will provide additional entertainment to boxing lovers.