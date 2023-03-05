Indian boxers start training camp ahead of Women’s World Boxing Championships

Boxing

Top 12 Indian boxers, selected for the Championships, trained at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on Sunday for the first time after reaching Delhi ahead of the tournament.

The joint boxers training focused on getting acclimatised and fine-tune the technical aspect of the game during the training session. 

The Indian boxing contingent started its training at the camp ahead of the 13th edition of the Women’s World Boxing Championships, scheduled from March 15 to 26 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

They were also accompanied by pugilists from France, South Africa, Morocco and Sri Lanka as part of the joint training camp.

The joint boxers training focused on getting acclimatised and fine-tune the technical aspect of the game during the training session. The pugilists mostly used the school combat training style to get into the rhythm without the risk of getting injured.

The BFI will be hosting the Women’s World Boxing Championships for the third time, most ever by any country since the tournament’s inception and a total of 395 boxers, including the 12 Indians, from 78 countries have registered so far for this biennial event.

The event will see a total prize pool of INR 20 crore – INR 10 crores being the pool for gold medallists. Boxers who finish as runners-up in their categories as well as those who claim bronze will receive their prizes from pools of INR 5 crores, respectively.

