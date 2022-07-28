Chess Olympiad 2022: Arkady Dvorkovich expects close FIDE elections

Arkady Dvorkovich, the incumbent FIDE (world chess body) President, is perceived to be the front-runner for getting re-elected at the FIDE General Assembly and elections scheduled here on August 7.

The nomination of five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand as FIDE Deputy President in Dvorkovich’s team has enhanced the image of FIDE. The 50-year-old Russian said the FIDE elections will be the most competitive one in the sport’s history, and he also didn’t hide his admiration for the chess legend.

“The Olympiad is a huge festival and not just a sports competition. It will create a positive mood, a positive atmosphere for the FIDE Congress and all the delegates. The election will be the most competitive one in sport’s history. We are proud to have Anand as the Deputy President. He is a great personality, a long-time friend. He is extremely popular all around the world. Anand’s contribution has been acknowledged and recognised by one and all,” said Dvorkovich at a press conference here on Thursday.

Dvorkovich said he’s happy to see the biggest number of ladies teams (162) in the 44th Chess Olympiad beginning on Friday.

The All India Chess Federation’s (AICF) president Sanjay Kapoor lauded the commitment of India player D. Harika competed to compete in the Olympiad despite being pregnant. “D. Harika is going to deliver a baby in two weeks time and the level of commitment she has shown is just amazing,” he said.

Judit Polgar, former World women’s No.1 said she could feel the excitement surrounding the Olympiad. “I am very happy to be here in India in this Olympic village. I can feel it every second and every minute. I see how it has unfolded for the first round. This is my 12th Olympiad [as a player, captain and commentator]. I started when I was 12 years old, winning the gold medal for Hungary on the first two occasions. I played eight times in the open section and I was the captain and this time as a commentator. It’s amazing to see the interest and passion of the people here and in the organising team, which definitely makes this event very special,” she said.

AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan gave credit to both the State and Union Governments for their contribution to the Olympiad. “Both the Governments are complimenting each other,” he said.