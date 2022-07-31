Chess olympiad

Chess Olympiad 2022 Game of the Day: Ekaterina Atalik’s fighting draw vs Mariya Muzychuk

Rakesh Rao
31 July, 2022 03:04 IST
Ekaterina Atalik (File)

Ekaterina Atalik (File) | Photo Credit: John Saunders

Ekaterina Atalik used all her experience to tie former World champion Mariya Muzychuk in knots before second seed Ukraine beat Turkey 3-1.

The battle began with English Opening where the Ukrainian responded with the Caro-Kann defence.

Mariya allowed Ekaterina, a former Russian married to Turkish GM Suat Atalik, to grab a kingside pawn that allowed her an open file. However, on the very next move, Mariya faltered by going for an exchange of pawns in the centre.

What followed was a masterpiece from the 39-year-old Ekaterina. Keeping her queen and rooks in complete harmony, she activated her bishop to control strategic squares.

A desperate Mariya exchanged the queens but found no way to stop the white rook-pair. Another calculated rook-raid followed from Ekaterina, forcing an exasperated  Mariya to give up on the 44th move.

MOVES BREAKDOWN
1. c4 c6 2. Nc3 d5 3.e3 Nf6 4. Nf3 e6 5. b3 Bd6 6. B2O-O 7. d4Ne4 8. Nxe4 dxe4 9. Nd2 f5 10. Qc2 Nd7 11. O-O-O Qe7 12. f3 exf3 13. gxf3 e5 14. Bd3 Nf6 15. Rde1 a5 16. Bxf5 Bxf5 17. Qxf5 exd4 18. exdf4 Qc7 19. Rhg1 Rf7 20. d5 Raf8 21. Qe6 Kh8 22. Ne4 Nxe4 23. Rxe4 Bf4+ 24. Kb1 cxd5 25. Qxd5 Bh6 26. Be5 Qc8 27. Bd6 Rf5 28. Qe6 Qxe6 29. Rxe6 Rd8 30. Be5 Kg8 31. f4 g6 32. Rg4 Rd7 33. Kc2 Rf8 34. h4 Rfd8 35. Rg2 Dg7 36. h5 gxh5 37. f5 Kf8 38. f6 Bh6 39. Bc3 Kf7 40. Re5 Bf4 41. Rg7+ Kf8 42. Ree7 Rd1 43. Rxh7 Rg1 44. Reg7 1-0

