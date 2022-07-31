Chess Olympiad 2022 Game of the Day: Ekaterina Atalik’s fighting draw vs Mariya Muzychuk

Ekaterina Atalik used all her experience to tie former World champion Mariya Muzychuk in knots before second seed Ukraine beat Turkey 3-1.

The battle began with English Opening where the Ukrainian responded with the Caro-Kann defence.

Mariya allowed Ekaterina, a former Russian married to Turkish GM Suat Atalik, to grab a kingside pawn that allowed her an open file. However, on the very next move, Mariya faltered by going for an exchange of pawns in the centre.

What followed was a masterpiece from the 39-year-old Ekaterina. Keeping her queen and rooks in complete harmony, she activated her bishop to control strategic squares.

A desperate Mariya exchanged the queens but found no way to stop the white rook-pair. Another calculated rook-raid followed from Ekaterina, forcing an exasperated Mariya to give up on the 44th move.