Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram. Track the Indians in action and all other major results here.

WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO:

The second round will feature some interesting clashes: USA vs Paraguay and Moldova vs India will put the two top teams to the test, while there is a very good chance that World Champion Magnus Carlsen – who was spotted playing soccer this afternoon near the venue – will make his debut against Uruguay’s lucky first board.

WATCH DAY 02 LIVE HERE: LIVE STREAM

Here’s the complete breakdown of Indian players in the fray today. You can track their progress here:

FIDE OLYMPIAD DAY 2 OPEN CATEGORY RESULTS INDIA ARGENTINA SCORE/RESULT Harikrishna Pentala Schitco Ivan Erigaisi Arjun Macovei Andrei Narayanan S.L. Hamitevici Vladimir Sasikiran Krishnan Baltag Iulian INDIA ESTONIA SCORE/RESULT D Gukesh Kiik Kalle Praggnanandhaa R. Chukavin Kirill Adhiban B Volodin Aleksandr Raunak Sadhwani Shishkov Andrei INDIA C MEXICO SCORE/RESULT Surya Shekhar Ganguly Hernandez Guerrero Gilberto Sethuraman S.P. Ibarra Chami Luis Fernando Abhijeet Gupta Diaz Rosas Julio Cesar Karthikeyan Murali Capo Vidal Uriel

Here’s who the women go up against today:

FIDE OLYMPIAD DAY 2 WOMEN'S CATEGORY RESULTS INDIA ARGENTINA SCORE/RESULT Koneru Humpy Zuriel Marisa Vaishali R Campos Maria Jose Tania Sachdev Borda Rodas Anapaola S Bhakti Kulkarni Sarquis Maria Belen INDIA B LATVIA SCORE/RESULT Vantika Agrawal Rogule Laura Padmini Rout Berzina Ilze Soumya Swaminathan Ter-Avetisjana Agnesa Stepania Gomes Mary Ann Maklakova Nellija INDIA C HONG KONG SCORE/RESULT Eesha Karavade Khegay Anjela Nandhidhaa P V Hng Mei-En Emmanuelle Pratyusha Bodda Liu Yang Hazel Vishwa Vasnawala Fang Kun

OLYMPIAD DAY 1 RECAP

OPEN CATEGORY:

As usual in the first round of the Chess Olympiad, most of the favourites scored the win - the top three teams, the United States, India and Norway, all started with solid victories.

All eyes on tournament favourites USA: Top seed USA defeated Angola by a clear 3.5-0.5 to start their campaign on a positive note. As has long been the norm for most of the top teams in the first round, where there is often a big disparity in the strengths of teams, the number one USA player GM Fabiana Caruana decided to save energy and gave up his seat to GM Sam Shankland, the teams theoretical number five reserve player.

WOMEN’S CATEGORY:

It was a walk in the park for most teams but for Tania Sachdev, it was a different story.

Long after her teammates K. Humpy, R. Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni cruised to expected victories against opponents from Tajikistan, Tania was still busy trying to find a breakthrough against her lowly-rated rival Rukhshona Saidova. Finally, she managed to capitalize on a blunder on the 83rd move and closed out the game in 103 moves.

It was indeed a great show of resilience from Rukhshona, rated 1624, against Tania’s 2399. All other Indians, across three teams, won with varying degrees of ease.

MATCH OF THE DAY:

GM Levon Aronian, therefore, moved up to the first board, but the three-time Olympian for Armenia quickly drifted into trouble with some over-enterprising opening play. However, luck was on his side when his opponent, Angola’s board one IM David Silva, accepted a draw in an arguably winning position.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CHESS OLYMPIAD

The Chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1927 with the honour coming to Chennai, considered the chess capital of the country. This is also the first time in 30 years that the Olympiad is coming to Asia.

If you’ve missed the Olympiad hype train, we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest event in the game in brief:

⦿ The event will see the highest number of countries participating in an Olympiad

The event will see the highest number of countries participating in an Olympiad ⦿ Nearly 350 teams in the Open and women’s sections from 187 countries will be in fray. Of these, 188 teams are in the Open section and 162 in the women’s.

Nearly 350 teams in the Open and women’s sections from 187 countries will be in fray. Of these, 188 teams are in the Open section and 162 in the women’s. ⦿ Previously, the Batumi Olympiad in 2018 had set the record with 184 and 150 teams in the Open and women’s sections, respectively, from 179 countries.

Previously, the Batumi Olympiad in 2018 had set the record with 184 and 150 teams in the Open and women’s sections, respectively, from 179 countries. ⦿ India’s 30-member squad will be their biggest squad ever.

India’s 30-member squad will be their biggest squad ever. ⦿ Given Russia and China’s non-participation, India Team A is seeded second while the USA tops the ranking list.

WHERE TO WATCH THE 44TH FIDE CHESS OLYMPIAD

Live streaming of the Chess Olympiad will be available on the official YouTube channel of FIDE Chess Olympiad. The event will be telecast live on the Doordarshan TV channel in India. You can follow the boards and all the analysis from matches on each day on Sportstar too.