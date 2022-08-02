Chess olympiad

Chess Olympiad Day 5 live updates : India B look to extend lead in Open section; Humpy, Harika face French challenge

Follow live updates, commentary and news from day 5 of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 02 August, 2022 15:56 IST
Arjun Erigaisi will be in action today as India A takes on Romania.

Arjun Erigaisi will be in action today as India A takes on Romania. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram. Track the Indians in action and all other major results here.

One main thing that might happen here in the Olympiad is change in a player’s ratings. The Elo system which is used can be a bit tricky to understand for those who are new to this game. Here’s some help:

ALSO READ: Elo rating: How it works to assess chess results and player performance

Here’s the complete breakdown of Indian players in the fray today. You can track their progress here:

FIDE OLYMPIAD DAY 2 OPEN CATEGORY RESULTS
INDIA ROMANIA SCORE/RESULT
Harikrishna Pentala Deac Bogdan-Daniel
Vidit Gujrathi Lupulescu Constantin
Arjun Erigaisi Parligras Mircea-Emilian
Narayanan S.L Jianu Vlad-Cristian
INDIA SPAIN SCORE/RESULT
D Gukesh Shirov Alexei
Nihal Sarin Anton Guijarro David
Praggnanandhaa R. Santos Latasa Jaime
Adhiban B Iturrizaga Bonelli Eduardo
INDIA C CHILE SCORE/RESULT
Surya Shekhar Ganguly Henriquez Villagra Cristobal
Sethuraman S.P. Morovic Fernandez Ivan
Karthikeyan Murali Salinas Herrera Pablo
Abhimanyu Puranik Lopez Silva Hugo
FIDE OLYMPIAD DAY 2 WOMEN'S CATEGORY RESULTS
INDIA FRANCE SCORE/RESULT
Koneru Humpy Sebag Marie
Harika Dronavalli Milliet Sophie
Vaishali R Savina Anastasia
Tania Sachdev Navrotescu Andreea
INDIA B GEORGIA SCORE/RESULT
Vantika Agrawal Dzagnidze Nana
Padmini Rout Batsiashvili Nino
Soumya Swaminathan Javakhishvili Lela
Divya Deshmukh Arabidze Meri
INDIA C BRAZIL SCORE/RESULT
Eesha Karavade Alboredo Julia
Nandhidhaa P V Librelato Kathie Goulart
Vishwa Vasnawala Gazola Vanessa Ramos
Pratyusha Bodda Terao Juliana Sayumi
DAY 4 RECAP

After a depleted French team held India 1 on all boards, Uzbekistan made the host feel a lot better by holding top seed USA 2-2 on what turned out to be a day of the underdogs in the Chess Olympiad here.

Not surprisingly, Monday witnessed some close encounters involving some leading teams with three of the top four matches producing 2-2 deadlocks. Surprisingly, Israel upstaged favourite Netherlands 2.5-1.5.

Notwithstanding a defeat to higher-ranked nations in each section, Indian teams found more reasons to rejoice at the Chess Olympiad on Monday.

If Tania Sachdev and Vantika Agarwal provided the winning margins for India 1 and India 2, D. Gukesh and Nihal Sarin scored dominating victories to keep India 2 among the leaders of the Open section at eight match-points.

When the dust settled following protracted battles on several boards, there were five leading teams, including India 2, in the Open section and eight in the women’s category.

ALSO READ: Chess Olympiad 2022, Viswanathan Anand Exclusive Column: Important to be patient as rounds get harder

Overwhelming favourite USA escaped serious embarrassment when Uzbekistan’s Jakhongir Vakhidov erred on the 52nd move in a completely winning position and eventually let Sam Shankland get away with a 60-move draw. A victory for Vakhidov could have given this young Uzbekistan team a memorable victory since Nodirbek Abdusattorov had Fabiano Caruana suffering on the top board.

Before that, second seed India could not progress past 15th seeded French team. Without Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, ranked fourth and 11th in the world, France still managed to come up with a gritty performance to slow down the march of India’s strongest combination.

D. Gukesh and Nihal Sarin sparkled on the top two boards as India 2 brought down Italy 3-1. A day after upstaging third seed Norway, an upbeat Italy found the all-teen Indian combination too hot to handle.

After Raunak Sadhwani drew on the fourth board, Gukesh caught Daniele Vocaturo in a checkmating net. Remember, less than 24 hours ago, Vocaturo held World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa drew and Nihal won to give India another remarkable win.

India 3, however, ran into fourth seed Spain and lost by the narrowest of margins. The third board defeat of Abhijeet Gupta to David Anton separated the teams.

For Norway, there was no respite as 45th seed Mongolia forced a 2-2 draw after Carlsen won on the top board.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CHESS OLYMPIAD

The  Chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1927 with the honour coming to Chennai, considered the chess capital of the country. This is also the first time in 30 years that the Olympiad is coming to Asia.

If you’ve missed the Olympiad hype train, we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest event in the game in brief:

  • ⦿ The event will see the highest number of countries participating in an Olympiad
  • ⦿ Nearly 350 teams in the Open and women’s sections from 187 countries will be in fray. Of these, 188 teams are in the Open section and 162 in the women’s.
  • ⦿ Previously, the Batumi Olympiad in 2018 had set the record with 184 and 150 teams in the Open and women’s sections, respectively, from 179 countries. 
  • ⦿ India’s 30-member squad will be their biggest squad ever. 
  • ⦿ Given Russia and China’s non-participation, India Team A is seeded second while the USA tops the ranking list.
Live streaming of the Chess Olympiad will be available on the official YouTube channel of FIDE Chess Olympiad. The event will be telecast live on the Doordarshan TV channel in India. You can follow the boards and all the analysis from matches on each day on Sportstar too.

Read more stories on Chess olympiad.

