Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram. Track the Indians in action and all other major results here.

One main thing that might happen here in the Olympiad is change in a player’s ratings. The Elo system which is used can be a bit tricky to understand for those who are new to this game. Here’s some help:

Here’s the complete breakdown of Indian players in the fray today. You can track their progress here:

FIDE OLYMPIAD DAY 2 OPEN CATEGORY RESULTS INDIA ROMANIA SCORE/RESULT Harikrishna Pentala Deac Bogdan-Daniel Vidit Gujrathi Lupulescu Constantin Arjun Erigaisi Parligras Mircea-Emilian Narayanan S.L Jianu Vlad-Cristian INDIA SPAIN SCORE/RESULT D Gukesh Shirov Alexei Nihal Sarin Anton Guijarro David Praggnanandhaa R. Santos Latasa Jaime Adhiban B Iturrizaga Bonelli Eduardo INDIA C CHILE SCORE/RESULT Surya Shekhar Ganguly Henriquez Villagra Cristobal Sethuraman S.P. Morovic Fernandez Ivan Karthikeyan Murali Salinas Herrera Pablo Abhimanyu Puranik Lopez Silva Hugo

FIDE OLYMPIAD DAY 2 WOMEN'S CATEGORY RESULTS INDIA FRANCE SCORE/RESULT Koneru Humpy Sebag Marie Harika Dronavalli Milliet Sophie Vaishali R Savina Anastasia Tania Sachdev Navrotescu Andreea INDIA B GEORGIA SCORE/RESULT Vantika Agrawal Dzagnidze Nana Padmini Rout Batsiashvili Nino Soumya Swaminathan Javakhishvili Lela Divya Deshmukh Arabidze Meri INDIA C BRAZIL SCORE/RESULT Eesha Karavade Alboredo Julia Nandhidhaa P V Librelato Kathie Goulart Vishwa Vasnawala Gazola Vanessa Ramos Pratyusha Bodda Terao Juliana Sayumi

DAY 4 RECAP

After a depleted French team held India 1 on all boards, Uzbekistan made the host feel a lot better by holding top seed USA 2-2 on what turned out to be a day of the underdogs in the Chess Olympiad here.

Not surprisingly, Monday witnessed some close encounters involving some leading teams with three of the top four matches producing 2-2 deadlocks. Surprisingly, Israel upstaged favourite Netherlands 2.5-1.5.

Notwithstanding a defeat to higher-ranked nations in each section, Indian teams found more reasons to rejoice at the Chess Olympiad on Monday.

If Tania Sachdev and Vantika Agarwal provided the winning margins for India 1 and India 2, D. Gukesh and Nihal Sarin scored dominating victories to keep India 2 among the leaders of the Open section at eight match-points.

When the dust settled following protracted battles on several boards, there were five leading teams, including India 2, in the Open section and eight in the women’s category.

Overwhelming favourite USA escaped serious embarrassment when Uzbekistan’s Jakhongir Vakhidov erred on the 52nd move in a completely winning position and eventually let Sam Shankland get away with a 60-move draw. A victory for Vakhidov could have given this young Uzbekistan team a memorable victory since Nodirbek Abdusattorov had Fabiano Caruana suffering on the top board.

Before that, second seed India could not progress past 15th seeded French team. Without Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, ranked fourth and 11th in the world, France still managed to come up with a gritty performance to slow down the march of India’s strongest combination.

D. Gukesh and Nihal Sarin sparkled on the top two boards as India 2 brought down Italy 3-1. A day after upstaging third seed Norway, an upbeat Italy found the all-teen Indian combination too hot to handle.

After Raunak Sadhwani drew on the fourth board, Gukesh caught Daniele Vocaturo in a checkmating net. Remember, less than 24 hours ago, Vocaturo held World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa drew and Nihal won to give India another remarkable win.

India 3, however, ran into fourth seed Spain and lost by the narrowest of margins. The third board defeat of Abhijeet Gupta to David Anton separated the teams.

For Norway, there was no respite as 45th seed Mongolia forced a 2-2 draw after Carlsen won on the top board.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CHESS OLYMPIAD

The Chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1927 with the honour coming to Chennai, considered the chess capital of the country. This is also the first time in 30 years that the Olympiad is coming to Asia.

If you’ve missed the Olympiad hype train, we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest event in the game in brief:

The event will see the highest number of countries participating in an Olympiad

Nearly 350 teams in the Open and women's sections from 187 countries will be in fray. Of these, 188 teams are in the Open section and 162 in the women's.

Previously, the Batumi Olympiad in 2018 had set the record with 184 and 150 teams in the Open and women's sections, respectively, from 179 countries.

India's 30-member squad will be their biggest squad ever.

Given Russia and China's non-participation, India Team A is seeded second while the USA tops the ranking list.

