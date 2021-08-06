Chess Chess Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda wins FIDE World Cup 2021 The 23-year-old grandmaster beat Russia’s Sergey Karjakin convincingly and took home USD 88,000. ANI SOCHI 06 August, 2021 00:17 IST Representative image: Duda and Karjakin both qualified for the 2022 FIDE Candidates Tournament. - Getty Images/iStockphoto ANI SOCHI 06 August, 2021 00:17 IST Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland won the 2021 FIDE World Cup on Thursday, beating GM Sergey Karjakin convincingly in his white game, thereby avoiding a tiebreak.According to Chess.com, the 23-year-old Polish grandmaster finished the tournament undefeated and took home USD 88,000. Karjakin won USD 64,000 for coming second and, like Duda, qualified for the 2022 FIDE Candidates Tournament.READ: R. Vaishali becomes International MasterGM Magnus Carlsen also won his second game against GM Vladimir Fedoseev to score 2-0 and come third in the tournament, earning USD 48,000. Fedoseev won USD 40,000 for fourth place. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :