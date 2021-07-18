Chess World Cup: Vidit, Harikrishna, Praggnanandhaa take lead

Vidit Gujrathi outplayed B. Adhiban before P. Harikrishna and R. Praggnanandhaa took the lead in the third round of the chess World Cup in Sochi, Russia, on Sunday.

Though Nihal Sarin was lucky to escape with a draw against Dmitry Andreikin, D. Harika was not so fortunate against Russia’s Valentina Gunina.

The results (involving Indians):

Third round, Game One:

Men: Vidit Gujrathi bt B. Adhiban; Nihal Sarin drew with Dmitry Andreikin (Rus); P. Harikrishna bt Constantin Lupulescu (Rom); R. Praggnanandhaa bt Michal Krasenkow (Pol)

Women: Valentina Gunina (Rus) bt D. Harika.