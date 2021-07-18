Chess Chess Chess World Cup: Vidit, Harikrishna, Praggnanandhaa take lead In other matches, Nihal Sarin was lucky to escape with a draw against Dmitry Andreikin. D. Harika lost against Russia’s Valentina Gunina. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 18 July, 2021 21:56 IST Vidit Gujrathi beat B. Adhiban in the third round. - RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 18 July, 2021 21:56 IST Vidit Gujrathi outplayed B. Adhiban before P. Harikrishna and R. Praggnanandhaa took the lead in the third round of the chess World Cup in Sochi, Russia, on Sunday.Though Nihal Sarin was lucky to escape with a draw against Dmitry Andreikin, D. Harika was not so fortunate against Russia’s Valentina Gunina. Viswanathan Anand wins Sparkassen Trophy The results (involving Indians):Third round, Game One:Men: Vidit Gujrathi bt B. Adhiban; Nihal Sarin drew with Dmitry Andreikin (Rus); P. Harikrishna bt Constantin Lupulescu (Rom); R. Praggnanandhaa bt Michal Krasenkow (Pol) Women: Valentina Gunina (Rus) bt D. Harika. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :