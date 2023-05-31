Carlsen: Only a matter of time before India becomes leading Chess nation

Former five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen said it is only a matter of time before India becomes the leading Chess nation in the world. He hailed the talent coming through the country.

“I think India is doing a lot of right things so far, and it is a matter of time before it is clearly the leading chess nation in the world,” Carlsen was quoted as saying in a press release.

Carlsen was announced as one of the icon players in the Global Chess League (GCL), a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE. which is to be held from June 21 – July 2, 2023, at the Dubai Chess & Culture Club in association with the Dubai Sports Council.

“It is an exciting prospect for me to be a part of. Something that has not been done this way in over-the-board chess. I am looking forward to exploring this format for future.”

“I look forward to competing with and against the exciting young generation of Indian players. One of the really good things about this tournament is men and women can compete against each other at the same stage,” he was quoted as saying.

GCL will feature male and female chess champions competing in the same team. The league’s joint male-female teams will have the rare distinction of being a unique multiplayer team in the world of professional sports.

The league will see each of the six franchises play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system played simultaneously. The top two teams will qualify for the final on July 2, 2023, and be crowned the World Champion Franchise Team.