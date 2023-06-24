MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintains dominance after third day

Global Chess League: Playing white, Ganges Grandmasters beat Balan Alaskan Knights 11-6 in a battle between the two leaders on the scoreboard.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 23:06 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Viswanathan Anand of Ganges Grandmaster played out a draw against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Balan Alaskan Knights.  
Viswanathan Anand of Ganges Grandmaster played out a draw against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Balan Alaskan Knights.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Viswanathan Anand of Ganges Grandmaster played out a draw against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Balan Alaskan Knights.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Ganges Grandmasters secured its third win on the bounce to maintain its reign at the top after day three of the Global Chess League on Saturday.

Playing white, Ganges Grandmasters beat Balan Alaskan Knights 11-6 in a battle between the two leaders on the scoreboard.

Right from the beginning, it was clear that the Ganges were not ready to relinquish their hold on the tournament.

Board one witnessed a swift draw between Viswanathan Anand and Ian Nepomniachtchi, where the icon player of the Knights made 30 moves without even spending a minute.

On board six, GG’s Andrey Esipenko took the initiative early on against Raunak Sadhwani and won.

READ MORE | Magnus Carlsen makes Global Chess League debut

Soon, team Knights found themselves in trouble as they were losing on more boards.

The only string of hope for them was in the Chinese matchup on board four.

In a game between two former women’s World Champions, GG’s Hou Yifan was losing badly to Tan Zhongyi playing as Black, making an important comeback for the Knights.

However, at the same time, Ganges’ Leinier Dominguez Perez and Richard Rapport had a significant advantage in their games.

While Perez converted his position into a victory, Rapport blundered his winning advantage in time trouble, allowing his opponent Abdusattorov to escape with a draw.

Despite an impressive rook sacrifice, Balan Alaskan Knights’ Bella Khotenashvili lost to her Georgian compatriot Nino Batsiashvili which was very disappointing.

With a commanding score of 11 game points to 6, the Ganges Grandmasters secured yet another triumphant victory, solidifying their position at the top of the leaderboard and earning three valuable match points.

In another battle, Triveni Continental Kings went down to SG Alpine Warriors 7-8.

The most anticipated encounter took place on board one with a faceoff between two icon players, world heavyweight Levon Aronian (as White) and the highest-rated chess player, Magnus Carlsen.

Both sides put up a fierce fight and Carlsen ended up defending an uncomfortable position with a minute on his clock against Aronian’s eighth.

Aronian tried but Magnus, the best endgame player in the world, was confident and held his opponent to a draw.

As two other games ended in a draw the score was 3:3. The first break came when GM Yu defeated Gukesh with white, scoring important three Game Points for the Kings.

READ MORE | Global Chess League kicks off in Dubai

The tables turned on the Kings when Indian Praggnanandhaa beat Jonas Bjerre scoring four Game Points and erasing the advantage created by Yu.

Everything was hanging on the game between Irina Krush (SG Alpine Warriors) and Kateryna Lagno.

Despite Krush creating a dominating position, both sides were in serious time trouble. The fact that Lagno is a three-time world champion in Blitz came in handy as she managed to keep her nerve and get a draw.

“Wins with Black are so valuable (as they bring four instead of three points which White gets for victory), which makes the whole thing more exciting,” Carlsen said.

“People are still trying to find the optimal strategy here and we’re seeing some interesting decisions that you don’t see in team chess”

Related Topics

Global Chess League /

Viswanathan Anand /

Ian Nepomniachtchi /

Raunak Sadhwani /

Hou Yifan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintains dominance after third day
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Highlights- AUS 82/0, leads by 92 runs: Mooney, Litchfield start strong in Aussie second innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. India 2-0 Nepal Football Highlights: Sunil Chhetri, Mahesh score as India enters SAFF Championship 2023 semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wrestlers Sakshi, Vinesh, Bajrang: We did not ask for exemption from trials, just asked for time to prepare
    PTI
  5. Bezzecchi wins Dutch MotoGP sprint race, Bagnaia second
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintains dominance after third day
    Team Sportstar
  2. Magnus Carlsen makes Global Chess League debut
    Team Sportstar
  3. Global Chess League kicks off in Dubai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Global Chess League: Teams, squads, schedule, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Championship ‘second’ job done well, Rapport ready to make moves with Anand in Global Chess League
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintains dominance after third day
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Highlights- AUS 82/0, leads by 92 runs: Mooney, Litchfield start strong in Aussie second innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. India 2-0 Nepal Football Highlights: Sunil Chhetri, Mahesh score as India enters SAFF Championship 2023 semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wrestlers Sakshi, Vinesh, Bajrang: We did not ask for exemption from trials, just asked for time to prepare
    PTI
  5. Bezzecchi wins Dutch MotoGP sprint race, Bagnaia second
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment