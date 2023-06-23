Magnus Carlsen makes Global Chess League debut

The second day of the Global Chess League witnessed the debut of Magnus Carlsen, the current world champion in rapid and blitz. Carlsen played his first game against Ian Nepomniachtchi, a two-time challenger for the world crown.

SG Alpine Warriors and Balan Alaskan Knights were the first to face each other. The match ended with a score of 9-7 in favour of the Warriors. The match saw Carlsen and Nepomniachtchi make their first appearances in the GCL. The game was largely calm, ending in a draw relatively quickly, which was not the case for the rest of the games.

The Knights gained a significant advantage as Teimour Radjabov won as black, earning them four crucial points. Fortunately for the Warriors, they made a comeback with two victories, securing six points.

After draws on two other boards and with the Warriors on 8-6, the last game between Gukesh D and Nodirbek Abdusattorov became decisive. Abdusattorov made a strong push from the early stages, but Gukesh managed to hold his ground, ensuring his team’s victory with a final score of 9-7.

“I had a small edge, but it was largely even throughout. I wanted to play a more interesting game, but this one went the way it did,” said Carlsen, who also noted that he is excited to be taking part in this event.

In match four, the Chingari Gulf Titans played as white against the Triveni Continental Kings. Both teams started with a defeat on day one and were looking for their first victory.

It started well for the Titans, whose players managed to create stronger positions and take initiative in the match.

In the duel of the prodigies, Nihal Sarin scored an impressive victory against Jonas Buhl Bjere, setting the Titans off to a good start. However, following a mistake in a tense game, Daniil Dubov allowed Wei Yi to score as black, making a comeback for the Triveni Continental Kings.

As the four other games ended in a draw, including the one between heavyweights Jan-Krzystof Duda and Levon Aronian, Wei Yi’s victory turned out to be crucial for the Continental Kings.

Final Scoreline: SG Alpine Warriors 9 – Balan Alaskan Knights 7, Triveni Continental Kings 8 – Chingari Gulf Titans 7