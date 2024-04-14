  • R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs D. Gukesh (IND)
  • Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA)
  • Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Kateryna Lagno (RUS)
  • Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Tan Zhongyi (CHN)