The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Monday, with the ninth round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND EIGHT

INDIAN ROUND NINE SCHEDULE

R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs D. Gukesh (IND)

Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA)

Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Kateryna Lagno (RUS)

Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Tan Zhongyi (CHN)

COLOURS

Except for Praggnanandhaa, all other Indians will be in control of the white pieces for round nine.

ROUND NINE OVERALL PAIRINGS

Open Hikaru Nakamura - Vidit Gujrathi Ian Nepomniachtchi - Alireza Firouzja Nijat Abasov - Fabiano Caruana Praggnanandhaa R - Gukesh D Women’s Kateryna Lagno - Humpy Koneru Aleksandra Goryachkina - Anna Muzychuk Nurgyul Salimova - Lei Tingjie Tan Zhongyi - Vaishali Rameshbabu