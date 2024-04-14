The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Monday, with the ninth round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.
INDIAN ROUND NINE SCHEDULE
- R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs D. Gukesh (IND)
- Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA)
- Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Kateryna Lagno (RUS)
- Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Tan Zhongyi (CHN)
COLOURS
Except for Praggnanandhaa, all other Indians will be in control of the white pieces for round nine.
ROUND NINE OVERALL PAIRINGS
Open
Hikaru Nakamura - Vidit Gujrathi
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Alireza Firouzja
Nijat Abasov - Fabiano Caruana
Praggnanandhaa R - Gukesh D
Women’s
Kateryna Lagno - Humpy Koneru
Aleksandra Goryachkina - Anna Muzychuk
Nurgyul Salimova - Lei Tingjie
Tan Zhongyi - Vaishali Rameshbabu
