Global Chess League: Teams, squads, schedule, when and where to watch

The first edition of the Global Chess League will begin from June 22 where Triveni Continental Kings will play upGrad Mumba Masters in the first match in Dubai.

A total of six teams will be participating in the tournament that will have 30 matches and a final on July 2. The matches will be played in double-round robin format and the teams finishing in top two will play the final.

The league includes world champions (active and former) in all three chess categories – classical, rapid and blitz.

The teams are made up of six players. Each team consists of one Icon player, two male players, two female players and one prodigy player (those born in 2002 and later).

Squads Ganges Grandmasters - Viswanathan Anand (ICON), Richárd Rapport, Leinier Domínguez Pérez, (Superstar Men) Hou Yifan, Bella Khotenashvili (Superstar Women), Andrey Esipenko (prodigy). Triveni Continental Kings - Ding Liren (ICON), Wei Yi, Yu Yangyi (Superstar Men), Kateryna Lagno, Nana Dzagnidze (Superstar Women), Jonas Buhl Bjerre (prodigy). SG Alpine Warriors - Magnus Carlsen (ICON), Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaisi (Superstar Men), Elisabeth Pähtz, Irina Krush (Superstar Women), Praggnanandhaa R (prodigy). Chingari Gulf Titans - Jan-Krzysztof Duda (ICON), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Daniil Dubov (Superstar Men), Alexandra Kosteniuk, Polina Shuvalova (Superstar Women), Nihal Sarin (prodigy). upGrad Mumba Masters - Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (ICON), Vidit Gujrathi, Alexander Grischuk (Superstar Men), Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli (Superstar Women), Javokhir Sindarov (prodigy). Balan Alaskan Knights - Ian Nepomniachtchi (ICON), Teimour Radjabov, Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Superstar Men), Tan Zhongyi, Nino Batsiashvili (Superstar Women), Raunak Sadhwani (prodigy). Schedule June 22 - Triveni Continental Kings vs upGrad Mumba Masters, 7:00 PM June 22 - Chingari Gulf Titans vs Ganges Grandmasters, 8:20 PM June 23 - SG Alpine Warriors vs Balan Alaskan Knights, 3:30 PM June 23 - Triveni Continental Kings vs Chingari Gulf Titans, 4:50 PM June 23 - Ganges Grandmasters vs SG Alpine Warriors, 7:00 PM June 23 - upGrad Mumba Masters vs Balan Alaskan Knights, 8:20 PM June 24 - SG Alpine Warriors vs Triveni Continental Kings, 3:30 PM June 24 - Balan Alaskan Knights vs Ganges Grandmasters, 4:50 PM June 24 - Chingari Gulf Titans vs upGrad Mumba Masters, 7:00 PM June 24 - Triveni Continental Kings vs Balan Alaskan Knights. 8:20 PM June 25 - upGrad Mumba Masters vs Ganges Grandmasters, 3:30 PM June 25 - Chingari Gulf Titans vs SG Alpine Warriors, 4:50 PM June 25 - Balan Alaskan Knights vs Chingari Gulf Titans, 7:00 PM June 25 - SG Alpine Warriors vs upGrad Mumba Masters, 8: 20 PM June 26 - Ganges Grandmasters vs Triveni Continental Kings, 7:00 PM June 26 - Balan Alaskan Knights vs SG Alpine Warriors, 8:20 PM June 27 - Ganges Grandmasters vs Chingari Gulf Titans, 7:00 PM June 27 - upGrad Mumba Masters vs Triveni Continental Kings, 8:20 PM June 28 - Balan Alaskan Knights vs upGrad Mumba Masters, 7: 00 PM June 28 - SG Alpine Warriors vs Ganges Grandmasters, 8:20 PM June 29 - Chingari Gulf Titans vs Triveni Continental Kings, 7:00 PM June 29 - Ganges Grandmasters vs Balan Alaskan Knights, 8:20 PM June 30 - upGrad Mumba Masters vs Chingari Gulf Titans, 3:30 PM June 30 - Triveni Continental Kings vs SG Alpine Warriors, 4:50 PM June 30 - Ganges Grandmasters vs upGrad Mumba Masters, 7:00 PM June 30 - Balan Alaskan Knights vs Triveni Continental Kings, 8:20 PM July 1 - SG Alpine Warriors vs Chingari Gulf Titans, 3:30 PM July 1 - Triveni Continental Kings vs Ganges Grandmasters, 4:50 PM July 1 - upGrad Mumba Masters vs SG Alpine Warriors, 7:00 PM July 1 - Chingari Gulf Titans vs Balan Alaskan Knights, 8:20 PM July 2 - Final Match 1, 7:00 PM July 2 - Final Match 2, 8:20 PM July 2 - Tie-Breaks (if needed), 8:40 PM

Where to watch?

All the matches will be telecasted live on Jio Cinema for free.