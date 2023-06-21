The first edition of the Global Chess League set to start in Dubai

The first edition of the Global Chess League will take place in Dubai from June 22 to July 2.

The league will include world champions (active and former) in all three chess categories – classical, rapid and blitz.

This is the second most important chess event held in Dubai, following the match for the title of World Chess Champion in 2021. This unparalleled gathering will showcase 36 top-ranked players categorized as Chess Icons, Superstars, and Prodigies (those born in 2002 and later).

The cream of the crop

The very best in the chess world today will take part in this event as members of six different teams.

Leading them will be the former world champion in classical chess, and reigning world champion in rapid and blitz, Magnus Carlsen.

Joining Carlsen in the pool of players tipped as ‘Chess Icons’, are – fellow former world champion, Viswanathan Anand, two-time challenger for the title of World Champion Ian Nepomniachtchi, former Blitz world champion Levon Aronian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, as well the 2021 winner of the chess World Cup Jan-Krzysztof Duda.

The pool of Superstars includes Nodirbek Abdusattorov (2021 world rapid champion), Alexander Grischuk (three-time world blitz champion) and Daniil Dubov (2018 world rapid champion), as well as a score of top-Indian players such as Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi and Gukesh D.

The world’s leading women players are also taking part, including Grandmaster Alexandra Kosteniuk (who held titles of world champion in classical and rapid chess), Kateryna Lagno (two times world blitz champion and once a world rapid champion), and world-leading players Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli. The event in Dubai will also feature a surprising return to the board of Hou Yifan, a four-time world champion who has in recent years dedicated herself to a career in academia.

The event will feature six teams, made up of six players. Each team will consist of one Icon player, two male players, two female players and one prodigy player (those born in 2002 and later).

Squads Ganges Grandmasters - Viswanathan Anand (ICON), Richárd Rapport, Leinier Domínguez Pérez, (Superstar Men) Hou Yifan, Bella Khotenashvili (Superstar Women), Andrey Esipenko (prodigy). Triveni Continental Kings - Ding Liren (ICON), Wei Yi, Yu Yangyi (Superstar Men), Kateryna Lagno, Nana Dzagnidze (Superstar Women), Jonas Buhl Bjerre (prodigy). SG Alpine Warriors - Magnus Carlsen (ICON), Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaisi (Superstar Men), Elisabeth Pähtz, Irina Krush (Superstar Women), Praggnanandhaa R (prodigy). Chingari Gulf Titans - Jan-Krzysztof Duda (ICON), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Daniil Dubov (Superstar Men), Alexandra Kosteniuk, Polina Shuvalova (Superstar Women), Nihal Sarin (prodigy). upGrad Mumba Masters - Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (ICON), Vidit Gujrathi, Alexander Grischuk (Superstar Men), Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli (Superstar Women), Javokhir Sindarov (prodigy). Balan Alaskan Knights - Ian Nepomniachtchi (ICON), Teimour Radjabov, Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Superstar Men), Tan Zhongyi, Nino Batsiashvili (Superstar Women), Raunak Sadhwani (prodigy).

The makeup of each team was decided in a drafting session where each team owner had to bid for the player they wanted in their camp

Format

The League will feature a unique playing concept – with each match of the league taking place at a different time, played in a double round-robin format. For the first time in chess, all members of a team will be playing a match with pieces of the same colour.

The match points and game points will be awarded based on the outcome with white/black pieces. While a game won with white pieces will bring 3 game points, a game won with black pieces will bring four points, and a draw brings one point to each side. The team which scores the most game points in a match will receive an additional three match points, while an even outcome will see both teams get a match point each.

The time control for the games is 15 minutes per game plus a 30-second bonification for each move.

The top two teams with the most match points will play in the finals on July 2.

The first match will take place on June 22 at 7:00 PM IST between Triveni Continental Kings and upGrad Mumba Masters.