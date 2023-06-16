Magazine



Global Chess League to begin from June 22, schedule and scoring system announced

Each team will have six players and a manager, who will be competing on six boards which will be played simultaneously. While each board will be called a game, all six combined boards will be termed one match.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 17:37 IST - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
The opening day of the Global Chess League will also see Chingari Gulf Titans taking on Ganges Grandmasters.
The opening day of the Global Chess League will also see Chingari Gulf Titans taking on Ganges Grandmasters. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

The opening day of the Global Chess League will also see Chingari Gulf Titans taking on Ganges Grandmasters. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Indian and Chinese flavours will mark the opening encounter of the inaugural Global Chess League when Triveni Continental Kings and Upgrad Mumba Masters clash in Dubai on June 22.

Kings, comprising the Chinese trio of World champion Ding Liren, Wei Yi, Yangyi Yi besides Jonas Buhl Bjerre, Kateryna Lagno and Nana Dzagnidze will be up against Masters’ consisting of three Indians - Vidit Gujrathi, K. Humpy and D. Harika - apart from Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Alexander Grischuk and Javokhir Sindarov.

In the day’s second league encounter, Chingari Gulf Titans will take on Ganges Grandmasters.

Strangely, with less than a week to go, the organisers continue to refrain from naming the coach/support staff attached with the teams.

Each match comprises six boards, the rapid time control being 15 minutes plus 10-second increment for each move.

The competition involves six teams that play each other on a double round-robin basis. After the completion of the league where each team plays 10 matches, the top-two teams will feature in the title-clash.

The tournament rules and points system are different from those used in FIDE approved team events. Here, in a match, all members of a team will play with the same colour. In the return encounter, the colours will be reversed.

A team winning the match with black pieces will get four match-points. A winner with white pieces will earn three points. In case of a draw, the teams get a match-point each.

Similarly, a player winning with black pieces will contribute four game-points and with white, three to the team’s tally. A draw is worth a game-point for the players involved. In case of a defeat, no point is awarded.

The final on July 2 will involve two matches. In the event of a tie, a tie-breaker blitz match will be played, the time-format being three minutes plus two second-increment for each move.

If the deadlock persists, one nominated player from each team will clash in the sudden-death blitz games until the winner is decided.

Global Chess League Schedule
22 June: Triveni Continental Kings vs upGrad Mumba Masters | Chingari Gulf Titans vs Ganges Grandmasters
23 June: SG Alpine Warriors vs Balan Alaskan Knights | Triveni Continental Kings vs Chingari Gulf Titans | Ganges Grandmasters vs SG Alpine Warriors | upGrad Mumba Masters vs Balan Alaskan Knights
24 June: SG Alpine Warriors vs Triveni Continental Kings | Balan Alaskan Knights vs Ganges Grandmasters | Chingari Gulf Titans vs upGrad Mumba Masters | Triveni Continental Kings vs Balan Alaskan Knights
25 June: upGrad Mumba Masters vs Ganges Grandmasters | Chingari Gulf Titans vs SG Alpine Warriors | Balan Alaskan Knights vs Chingari Gulf Titans | SG Alpine Warriors vs upGrad Mumba Masters
26 June: Ganges Grandmasters vs Triveni Continental Kings | Balan Alaskan Knights vs SG Alpine Warriors
27 June: Ganges Grandmasters vs Chingari Gulf Titans | upGrad Mumba Masters vs Triveni Continental Kings
28 June: Balan Alaskan Knights vs upGrad Mumba Masters | SG Alpine Warriors vs Ganges Grandmasters
29 June: Chingari Gulf Titans vs Triveni Continental Kings | Ganges Grandmasters vs Balan Alaskan Knights
30 June: upGrad Mumba Masters vs Chingari Gulf Titans | Triveni Continental Kings vs SG Alpine Warriors | Ganges Grandmasters vs upGrad Mumba Masters | Balan Alaskan Knights vs Triveni Continental Kings
1 July: SG Alpine Warriors vs Chingari Gulf Titans | Triveni Continental Kings vs Ganges Grandmasters | upGrad Mumba Masters vs SG Alpine Warriors | Chingari Gulf Titans vs Balan Alaskan Knights
2nd July: Final Match 1 | Final Match 2 | Tie-Breaks (if needed) | Closing Ceremony

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
