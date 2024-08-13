MagazineBuy Print

Global Chess League: Defending champion Triveni Continental Kings announces lineup for season two

Two-time World Championship challenger, Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi will spearhead the team as an icon.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 13:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi.
Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Triveni Continental Kings, the defending champion of the Global Chess League (GCL), announced its star-studded list of players for the second season on Tuesday, which is scheduled to be held from October 3 to 12 at Friends House in London.

The line-up features some of the world’s top chess talents, including two-time World Championship challenger, Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi, who will spearhead the team as an icon.

Also returning is chess prodigy Wei Yi The lineup is further strengthened by prominent women players, such as Russian-Swiss Grandmaster Alexandra Kosteniuk and Valentina Gunina, a three-time Russian women’s chess champion.

The team also boasts Azerbaijani Grandmaster and former child prodigy Teimour Radjabov, as well as Javokhir Sindarov, a Grandmaster from Uzbekistan and one of the youngest in history.

ALSO READ | Grand Chess tour draw: Decent chance for Praggnanandhaa despite five blacks in rapid

Together, they will compete to retain the championship title. The team will participate under the mentorship and coaching of the renowned chess player, Loek Van Wely who is currently the national coach of Italy.

The league will feature a minimum of three marquee showdowns every day between the icon players as they lead their teams into the chess arena. Each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system.

