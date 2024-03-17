MagazineBuy Print

Grand Prix Chess Series: Vikramaditya, Guru Prakash to fight for title

Vikramaditya Kulkarni and Guru Prakash advanced to the summit clash of the Rs 2.50 lakh prize money Grand Prix Chess Series, organised by Indian Chess School on Sunday.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 19:07 IST , Mumbai

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vikramaditya Kulkarni and Guru Prakash advanced to the summit clash of the Rs 2.50 lakh prize money Grand Prix Chess Series, organised by Indian Chess School, here on Sunday.

On the top board, Vikramaditya, champion of the 3rd series, secured a victory over Sanjeev Mishra, while Guru Prakash, victor of the 2nd series, triumphed over Arvind Iyer, achieving an impressive 5.5/6 record to lead the field of 101 players.

A group of six players including Atharv Soni, Arnav Koli, Ram Vishal Parab, Mihir Shah, Arjun Singh, and Vivek Jadhav are closely trailing the leaders with a score of 5/6.

They have an outside chance of clinching the event on a tie-break scenario if the final between the leaders concludes in a draw.

Key Results of Round 6: IM Vikramaditya (5½) beat Mishra Sanjeev (4½), Guru Prakash (5½) beat Iyer Arvind (4½), Arnav Koli (5) drew Shah Mihir (5), Ram Parab (5) beat Muthe Dhruv (4), Vihaan Rao (4) lost to Soni Atharv (5), Arjun Singh (5) beat Pasbola Samvid (4), Vivek Jadhav (5) beat Pranamya S (4), Boricha Yohan (4½) beat Milind Parle (3½), Kapadi Yash (4½) beat Sunil Vaidya (3½), Isaiah Nazareth (4½) beat Yuti Patel (3½).

