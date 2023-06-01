Norway Chess: Gukesh surrenders to Nakamura; Caruana in lead

Published : Jun 01, 2023 20:38 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Gukesh D lost the lead at the Norway Chess after a loss against Hikaru Nakamura on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam/The Hindu

D. Gukesh blundered in time-trouble, missed a chance to recover against Hikaru Nakamura and lost in 71 moves in the second round of the 11th Norway Chess in Stavanger, Norway, on Wednesday.

Starting the round as a co-leader, the Indian youngster fell short of finding resources from the white side to save the game. In the end, when Gukesh had a bishop and a knight against Nakamura’s bishop-pair, the teenager resigned when in danger of being two pawns down.

Overnight joint-leader Fabiano Caruana became the sole leader after prevailing in the Armageddon game against Anish Giri. The players drew their classical time-format game.

On a day when four of the five first-round losers emerged triumphant, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov was unlucky to be declared lost-on-time after looking good to win against Alireza Firouzja.