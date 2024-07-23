The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The event will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” Olympic sports with the addition of breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

While the Olympics officially begin on July 26, Football and Rugby Sevens will have matches starting from July 24 while Handball starts from July 25.

Schedule

Event Date Opening Ceremony July 26 Artistic Swimming August 5-10 Diving July 27-August 10 Marathon Swimming August 8-9 Swimming July 27-August 4 Water Polo July 27-August 11 Archery July 25-August 4 Athletics August 1-11 Badminton July 27-August 5 Breaking August 9-11 Basketball 3x3 July 30-August 6 Basketball July 27-August 11 Boxing July 27-August 11 Canoe/Kayak (Slalom) July 27-August 5 Canoe/Kayak (Sprint) August 6-10 Cycling (BMX Freestyle) July 30-31 Cycling (BMX Racing) August 1-3 Cycling (Mountain Bike) July 28-29 Cycling (Road) July 27-August 4 Cycling (Track) August 5-11 Equestrian July 27-August 6 Fencing July 27-August 5 Football July 24-August 10 Golf August 1-10 Artistic Gymnastics July 27-August 5 Rhythmic Gymnastics August 8-10 Trampoline Gymnastics August 2 Handball July 25-August 11 Hockey July 27-August 9 Judo July 27-August 3 Modern Pentathlon August 8-11 Skateboarding July 27-August 7 Rowing July 27-August 3 Rugby Sevens July 24-30 Sailing July 28-August 8 Shooting July 27-August 5 Sport Climbing August 5-10 Table tennis July 27-August 10 Taekwondo August 7-11 Tennis July 27-August 4 Triathlon July 30-August 5 Beach Volleyball July 27-August 11 Volleyball July 27-August 11 Weightlifting August 7-11 Wrestling August 5-11 Surfing July 27-August 4 Closing Ceremony August 11

When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India? The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be there on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

All you need to know about Paris 2024