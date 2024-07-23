The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11 this year.
The event will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” Olympic sports with the addition of breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
While the Olympics officially begin on July 26, Football and Rugby Sevens will have matches starting from July 24 while Handball starts from July 25.
Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Opening Ceremony
|July 26
|Artistic Swimming
|August 5-10
|Diving
|July 27-August 10
|Marathon Swimming
|August 8-9
|Swimming
|July 27-August 4
|Water Polo
|July 27-August 11
|Archery
|July 25-August 4
|Athletics
|August 1-11
|Badminton
|July 27-August 5
|Breaking
|August 9-11
|Basketball 3x3
|July 30-August 6
|Basketball
|July 27-August 11
|Boxing
|July 27-August 11
|Canoe/Kayak (Slalom)
|July 27-August 5
|Canoe/Kayak (Sprint)
|August 6-10
|Cycling (BMX Freestyle)
|July 30-31
|Cycling (BMX Racing)
|August 1-3
|Cycling (Mountain Bike)
|July 28-29
|Cycling (Road)
|July 27-August 4
|Cycling (Track)
|August 5-11
|Equestrian
|July 27-August 6
|Fencing
|July 27-August 5
|Football
|July 24-August 10
|Golf
|August 1-10
|Artistic Gymnastics
|July 27-August 5
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|August 8-10
|Trampoline Gymnastics
|August 2
|Handball
|July 25-August 11
|Hockey
|July 27-August 9
|Judo
|July 27-August 3
|Modern Pentathlon
|August 8-11
|Skateboarding
|July 27-August 7
|Rowing
|July 27-August 3
|Rugby Sevens
|July 24-30
|Sailing
|July 28-August 8
|Shooting
|July 27-August 5
|Sport Climbing
|August 5-10
|Table tennis
|July 27-August 10
|Taekwondo
|August 7-11
|Tennis
|July 27-August 4
|Triathlon
|July 30-August 5
|Beach Volleyball
|July 27-August 11
|Volleyball
|July 27-August 11
|Weightlifting
|August 7-11
|Wrestling
|August 5-11
|Surfing
|July 27-August 4
|Closing Ceremony
|August 11
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
All you need to know about Paris 2024
- Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
- Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download
- Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
- Showstoppers of Paris 2024
- India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution
- Paris 2024: Athletics schedule
- Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download: Full list of events in all sports, time in IST, venue, schedule and fixtures
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Why is football an under-23 tournament in the Summer Games?
- Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule for all sports, live streaming details
- IND vs NEP, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 Live Score: Nepal 81/7 (16 overs); Deepti picks two scalps in an over
- Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE