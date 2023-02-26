An unbeaten D. Gukesh produced a commendable display of consistency over nine rounds of WR Chess Masters to finish second-best to Levon Aronian in an elite field in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

During this nine-round classical time-format event, Gukesh scored 5.5 points comprising victories over compatriot R. Praggnanandhaa in the second round and Russian Andrey Esipenko in the seventh. He drew against Anish Giri, Wesley So, Vincent Keymer, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Aronian.

By virtue of this brilliant performance, Gukesh gained 12 rating points to move to 20th spot in the live World rankings with a live rating of 2730.

In the first stage of a three-man rapid playoff for the title, Aronian and Gukesh defeated Nepomniachtchi. In the final, Aronian defeated Gukesh.