Chess

WR Chess Masters: Gukesh finishes second to Aronian

An unbeaten D. Gukesh produced a commendable display of consistency over nine rounds of WR Chess Masters to finish second-best to Levon Aronian in an elite field in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 26 February, 2023 19:59 IST
New Delhi 26 February, 2023 19:59 IST
Gukesh D of India in action. (File Photo)

Gukesh D of India in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

An unbeaten D. Gukesh produced a commendable display of consistency over nine rounds of WR Chess Masters to finish second-best to Levon Aronian in an elite field in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

An unbeaten D. Gukesh produced a commendable display of consistency over nine rounds of WR Chess Masters to finish second-best to Levon Aronian in an elite field in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

During this nine-round classical time-format event, Gukesh scored 5.5 points comprising victories over compatriot R. Praggnanandhaa in the second round and Russian Andrey Esipenko in the seventh. He drew against Anish Giri, Wesley So, Vincent Keymer, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Aronian.

By virtue of this brilliant performance, Gukesh gained 12 rating points to move to 20th spot in the live World rankings with a live rating of 2730.

In the first stage of a three-man rapid playoff for the title, Aronian and Gukesh defeated Nepomniachtchi. In the final, Aronian defeated Gukesh.

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Slide shows

Anand's milestones

Carlsen's challenger: Meet the Candidates

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us