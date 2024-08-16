MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gurugram to host 61st National Chess Championship despite weather woes

The 61st edition of the National Chess Championship, which opens at the RPS International School, has a large field of more than 340 players.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 21:03 IST , GURUGRAM - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Chess player Grand Master Surya Shekhar Ganguly of India in action.
Chess player Grand Master Surya Shekhar Ganguly of India in action. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

Chess player Grand Master Surya Shekhar Ganguly of India in action. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Jalgram, they are calling this city now.

The tongue-in-cheek reference is to the waterlogged roads in certain areas due to the heavy rain over the past few days. Social media is awash with images of cars and people moving along roads that look more like a river.

This northern Indian city, a major hub for IT and finance, is set to host a National sporting event. The ominous weather is unlikely to cause much trouble.

Rain or shine, chess should be fine.

The 61st edition of the National Championship, which opens at the RPS International School, has a large field of more than 340 players. Among them are several former champions.

READ | Grand Chess Tour 2024: Nothing changes for Praggnanandhaa, Firouzja leads

The formidable list of champions is headed by Surya Shekhar Ganguly. The Kolkata-based chess player holds a record that will take some beating: he won the titles six years in a row, from 2003 to 2008.

He is the top seed, with an Elo rating of 2583. Abhijeet Gupta is seeded second, also rated 2583. “Ganguly becomes the first seed because the alphabetical order is taken into account when players with identical ratings also have the same title (in this case, both are Grandmasters),” explains the chief arbiter R. Anantharam.

Abhijeet, too, is a champion from the past. He had won the crown in 2011.

He was placed ninth in the last edition at Pune. The winner was S.P. Sethuraman, seeded third here, followed by Diptayan Ghosh and Karthik Venkataraman, the champion in the 59th edition. 19 Grandmasters are in the fray, including them.

There are 12 International Masters, too. So, the untitled players would have chances to try for the GM or IM norm.

And there is a total prize fund of Rs. 30 lakh. The champion will get richer by Rs. 6 lakh.

Related Topics

Surya Shekhar Ganguly /

S. P. Sethuraman /

National Chess Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gurugram to host 61st National Chess Championship despite weather woes
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 16: Mirabai Chanu encourages growth of ice skating at the National Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella suspended for doping violation
    PTI
  4. Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returns to Basel, 12 years after leaving childhood club
    AP
  5. Manglenthang Kipgen, the Next Gen star looking to turn more heads in Indian football at SAFF U20 Championship 2024
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Gurugram to host 61st National Chess Championship despite weather woes
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Grand Chess Tour 2024: Nothing changes for Praggnanandhaa, Firouzja leads
    PTI
  3. Grand chess tour: India’s Praggnanandhaa finishes last in rapid section
    PTI
  4. St Louis Rapid and Blitz Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa ends first day bottom of the table
    PTI
  5. Global Chess League: Defending champion Triveni Continental Kings announces lineup for season two
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gurugram to host 61st National Chess Championship despite weather woes
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 16: Mirabai Chanu encourages growth of ice skating at the National Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella suspended for doping violation
    PTI
  4. Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returns to Basel, 12 years after leaving childhood club
    AP
  5. Manglenthang Kipgen, the Next Gen star looking to turn more heads in Indian football at SAFF U20 Championship 2024
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment