Chess Chess Legends of Chess: Anand leads Leko, Carlsen blunders to lose to Ivanchuk A day after running out of time in the tie-breaking Armageddon game to Anish Giri, Anand was lucky to win in the closing moments of the game against Leko. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 25 July, 2020 21:29 IST Viswanathan Anand got his first win at the Legends of Chess in the fifth round. - AP Rakesh Rao New Delhi 25 July, 2020 21:29 IST Finally, Viswanathan Anand tasted victory after Peter Leko walked into a checkmating net in the first game of the fourth round in the chess24 Legends of Chess on Saturday.A day after running out of time in a superior position in the tie-breaking Armageddon game to Anish Giri, Anand was lucky to win after both players committed a series of mistakes in the closingmoments of the game.In this up-and-down game, on the 55th move, Leko was a couple of moves away from forcing a checkmate. But he blundered, allowed Anand a checkmate-in-three and resigned on the 57th move.At the same time, Magnus Carlsen’s one-move blunder leading to an inevitable checkmate left the chess world stunned after he came very close to beating Vassily Ivanchuk, despite being dominated throughout this opening game.Victories of Anand and Ivanchuk pushed Ding Liren’s conquest of Vladimir Kramnik into the background in what turned out to be the most sensational first-game action so far.Fifth-round results: Game One: Viswanathan Anand bt Peter Leko (Hun); Magnus Carlsen (Nor) lost to Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukr); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) drew with Peter Svidler (Rus); Vladimir Kramnik(Rus) lost to Ding Liren (Chn); Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Boris Gelfand (Isr).Fourth round: Giri bt Anand 3-2; Carlsen bt Gelfand 3-0; Kramnik bt Leko 2.5-1.5; Nepomniachtchi bt Ivanchuk 2.5-1.5; Liren bt Svidler 2.5-1.5. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos