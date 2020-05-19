More Sports Chess Chess Carlsen beats Grischuk in Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge opener Magnus Carlsen began his Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge campaign with a 46-move win over Russia’s Alexander Grischuk. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 19 May, 2020 23:05 IST Magnus Carlsen is due to face his close rivals Levon Aronian, Ding Liren and Hikaru Nakamura during the course of the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao New Delhi 19 May, 2020 23:05 IST World champion Magnus Carlsen began his campaign in theLindores Abbey Rapid Challenge with a 46-move win over Russia’s Alexander Grischuk on Tuesday.RELATED| Praveen Thipsay: ‘Chess is attracting new audience during lockdown’ In the select 12-player field, Carlsen was due to face his close rivals Levon Aronian, Ding Liren and Hikaru Nakamura - all first-round winners with white pieces - in the remaining rounds of the day. The opening round also witnessed Wesley So winning with black pieces against Yu Yangyi.This is the second leg of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.First round results: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Alexander Grischuk (Rus); Levon Aronian bt Alireza Firouzja (FIDE); Ding Liren (Chn) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus); Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Sergey Karjakin (Rus); Yu Yangyi (Chn) lost to Wesley So (USA); Wei Yi (Chn) drew with Jan-KrzysztofDuda (Pol). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos