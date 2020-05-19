Carlsen beats Grischuk in Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge opener

World champion Magnus Carlsen began his campaign in the

Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge with a 46-move win over Russia’s Alexander Grischuk on Tuesday.

In the select 12-player field, Carlsen was due to face his close rivals Levon Aronian, Ding Liren and Hikaru Nakamura - all first-round winners with white pieces - in the remaining rounds of the day. The opening round also witnessed Wesley So winning with black pieces against Yu Yangyi.



This is the second leg of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.