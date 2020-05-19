Chess

Carlsen beats Grischuk in Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge opener

Magnus Carlsen began his Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge campaign with a 46-move win over Russia’s Alexander Grischuk.

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 19 May, 2020 23:05 IST
Magnus Carlsen

Magnus Carlsen is due to face his close rivals Levon Aronian, Ding Liren and Hikaru Nakamura during the course of the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge.   -  Getty Images

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 19 May, 2020 23:05 IST

World champion Magnus Carlsen began his campaign in the
Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge with a 46-move win over Russia’s Alexander Grischuk on Tuesday.

RELATED|  Praveen Thipsay: ‘Chess is attracting new audience during lockdown’

In the select 12-player field, Carlsen was due to face his close rivals Levon Aronian, Ding Liren and Hikaru Nakamura - all first-round winners with white pieces - in the remaining rounds of the day. The opening round also witnessed Wesley So winning with black pieces against Yu Yangyi.

This is the second leg of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.

First round results: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Alexander Grischuk (Rus); Levon Aronian bt Alireza Firouzja (FIDE); Ding Liren (Chn) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus); Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Sergey Karjakin (Rus); Yu Yangyi (Chn) lost to Wesley So (USA); Wei Yi (Chn) drew with Jan-Krzysztof
Duda (Pol).

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos

 Related