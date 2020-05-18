More Sports Chess Chess GM Iniyan's raises Rs 1.21 lakh for COVID-19 relief work through chess marathon Grandmaster P. Iniyan's online chess event raised a total of Rs 1.21 lakh for efforts towards battling the coronavirus. PTI Chennai 18 May, 2020 23:15 IST P. Iniyan has also contributed Rs 20,000 to the welfare of Erode district, where he hails from. - Special Arrangement PTI Chennai 18 May, 2020 23:15 IST Grandmaster P. Iniyan's 72-hour-marathon online chess event has raised a total of Rs 1.21 lakh, which will be donated for efforts related to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.The money would go to the PM CARES Fund and the state chief minister’s relief fund. Apart from this amount, Iniyan, on his part, has contributed Rs 20,000 to the welfare of Erode district, from where he hails.RELATED| Praveen Thipsay: ‘Chess is attracting new audience during lockdown’ Iniyan played 271 games overall - 250 wins, 12 losses, 9 draws - and was engaged in the event for more than 72 hours. All the games were played in the Blitz time control (3 minutes and 2 seconds increment for each player).RELATED| COVID-19 and chess: A fun-filled session for a noble cause Besides India, chess players from various countries including USA, Australia, UAE, Germany, Denmark, Scotland, Kuwait, Singapore and Switzerland participated in the event.Several Indian GMs including P Harikrishna, B Adhiban, Arvind Chithambaram, D Harika and others extended their support to 17-year old Iniyan’s initiative.Earlier, several players including former world champion Viswanathan Anand had taken part in such fundraisers. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos