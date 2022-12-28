Chess

National Women’s Chess C’ships: Four share lead after reputed names fail to win

The day proved a tough one for the reputed names as top seed Vantika Agrawal, second-seeded defending champion Divya Deshmukh, former champions Mary Ann Gomes and Bhakti Kulkarni seeded three and four, were held to draws.

Rakesh Rao
28 December, 2022 21:39 IST
28 December, 2022 21:39 IST
FILE PHOTO: The day proved a tough one for reputed names such as Divya Deshmukh along with Vantika Agrawal, Mary Ann Gomes and Bhakti Kulkarni.

FILE PHOTO: The day proved a tough one for reputed names such as Divya Deshmukh along with Vantika Agrawal, Mary Ann Gomes and Bhakti Kulkarni. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The day proved a tough one for the reputed names as top seed Vantika Agrawal, second-seeded defending champion Divya Deshmukh, former champions Mary Ann Gomes and Bhakti Kulkarni seeded three and four, were held to draws.

Sakshi Chitlange, Aashna Makhija, Vrushali Deodhar and Bristy Mukherjee emerged as the surprise leaders with three points after the top four seeds dropped half a point to far lesser-rated players during the sensational third round of the MPL National women’s chess championship at Kolhapur on Wednesday.

The day proved a tough one for the reputed names as top seed Vantika Agrawal, second-seeded defending champion Divya Deshmukh, former champions Mary Ann Gomes and Bhakti Kulkarni seeded three and four, were held to draws.

The four-player leaders’ group was formed after Aashna surprised seventh seed, Rucha Pujari, Sakshi overpowered veteran Swati Ghate, Vrushali got the better of 11th seed Srija Seshadri, and Bristy shocked seasoned campaigner, 14th seed Nisha Mohota.

Leading results:

THIRD ROUND
B. Mounika Akshaya (2.5) drew with Vantika Agrawal (2.5); Divya Deshmukh (2.5) drew with Vishwa Shah (2.5); Mary Ann Gomes (2.5) drew with A. G. Nimmy (2.5); Rutuja Bakshi (2.5) drew with Bhakti Kulkarni (2.5); Aashna Makhija (3) bt Rucha Pujari (2); Sakshi Chitlange (3) bt Swati Ghate (2); Vrushali Deodhar (3) bt Srija Seshadri (2); Aakanksha Hagawane (2.5) drew with Tejaswini Sagar (2.5); Kiran Manisha Mohanty (2.5) drew with Srishti Pandey (2.5); Nisha Mohota (2) lost to Bristy Mukherjee (3); C. M. N. Sanyuktha (2.5) drew with V. Varshini (2.5)

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Slide shows

Anand's milestones

Carlsen's challenger: Meet the Candidates

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us