National Women’s Chess C’ships: Four share lead after reputed names fail to win

Sakshi Chitlange, Aashna Makhija, Vrushali Deodhar and Bristy Mukherjee emerged as the surprise leaders with three points after the top four seeds dropped half a point to far lesser-rated players during the sensational third round of the MPL National women’s chess championship at Kolhapur on Wednesday.

The day proved a tough one for the reputed names as top seed Vantika Agrawal, second-seeded defending champion Divya Deshmukh, former champions Mary Ann Gomes and Bhakti Kulkarni seeded three and four, were held to draws.

The four-player leaders’ group was formed after Aashna surprised seventh seed, Rucha Pujari, Sakshi overpowered veteran Swati Ghate, Vrushali got the better of 11th seed Srija Seshadri, and Bristy shocked seasoned campaigner, 14th seed Nisha Mohota.

