Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Global Chess League can have the same effect like IPL did with Cricket, says Raunak Sadhwani

Sadhwani earned himself the Grandmaster’s title in 2020 when he was 13 years old representing the Balan Alaskan Knights in the first edition of the Global Chess League

Published : Jun 14, 2023 18:07 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Raunak Sadhwani of India in action.
FILE PHOTO: Raunak Sadhwani of India in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Raunak Sadhwani of India in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Global Chess League will be held in the Gold City of the world, Dubai from June 21, 2023 – July 2, 2023.

The joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, the GCL introduces a couple of new facets into the sport’s system, bringing in franchises and a new mixed-team format, both of which have piqued the interest levels of those involved.

ALSO READ
Norway Chess: Gritty Gukesh finishes third; Nakamura pips Caruana to the title

Indian ace Raunak Sadhwani, who earned himself the Grandmaster’s title in 2020 when he was 13 years old will be representing the Balan Alaskan Knights at Global Chess League. Showcasing his excitement about the Global Chess League, he said, “I think it’s definitely an amazing initiative which gives players opportunities to showcase their games. And I personally enjoy playing team events more. Firstly, it’s fun to be with the team throughout the event where we can discuss about many things like pre-game preparation, and post-game analysis. In team events, every person plays a part in the overall success of the team. This is a great way to see how you can make a difference,” the 17-year-old said.

“We make new friends and get to know many interesting things about them. I think it will be interesting to have both men and women in the same team. It also adds different dynamics in the team.”

ALSO READ
‘Great chance to connect with my Indian fan base,’ says Teimour Radjabov on joining Global Chess League

Sadhwani, who is the 10th youngest player in history (as of date) and the 4th youngest Indian to become a Grandmaster, hails from Nagpur in Maharashtra and was the U-10 Commonwealth Champion in 2015. When asked about what caught his eye the most in terms of the Global Chess League, Sadhwani replied, “Frankly speaking, I was very excited when I came to know about this league and was eagerly waiting for it. The format really attracted me because it is a very interesting and unique idea to get 36 very strong players in one league. I decided to be a part of this prestigious event as it gives me an opportunity to compete against strong opponents, gain experience and at the same time have fun.”

While Sadhwani believes that the Global Chess League can have the same kind of effect on the sport as the IPL did on cricket. “The Global Chess League is the first of its kind which will make the sport more popular on the global level and hopefully after such a great initiative there will be more such leagues around the globe in the coming years. I think more young players will get interested in the game after following this league. I hope in the same way more young players pick up Chess as a sport after GCL.” He added, “In cricket we have IPL and after it was introduced in 2008, we saw so many young players picking up the game and the face of the sport changed as well.”

ALSO READ
Gukesh tames Tari to reach career-high live rating

Sadhwani, who had begun his journey in the sport of chess at the age of 7 years old, is quite impressed with the talent that the pipeline has been throwing up in India. “There are many young Indian talents who are performing really well and making up their mark on an international level. The Global Chess League is an excellent start and I hope in the coming years, India will also have its own chess league like many other European countries.”

Related Topics

Global Chess League /

GCL /

Raunak Sadhwani /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs AFG, Test: Najmul ton helps Bangladesh reach 362-5 on first day one
    AP
  2. Global Chess League can have the same effect like IPL did with Cricket, says Raunak Sadhwani
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad duo keen to script new chapter in beach volleyball history of India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Nations League: Spain coach facing Italy as if it were his “last match”
    AFP
  5. Rodri ready for Spain duty days after Champions League heroics with Man City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Global Chess League can have the same effect like IPL did with Cricket, says Raunak Sadhwani
    Team Sportstar
  2. Norway Chess: Gritty Gukesh finishes third; Nakamura pips Caruana to the title
    Rakesh Rao
  3. ‘Great chance to connect with my Indian fan base,’ says Teimour Radjabov on joining Global Chess League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Global Chess League: Nepomniachtchi spearheads Balan Alaskan Knights squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Global Chess League: Ding Liren, Carlsen, Viswanathan Anand all drafted in; Yifan gets the highest bid
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs AFG, Test: Najmul ton helps Bangladesh reach 362-5 on first day one
    AP
  2. Global Chess League can have the same effect like IPL did with Cricket, says Raunak Sadhwani
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad duo keen to script new chapter in beach volleyball history of India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Nations League: Spain coach facing Italy as if it were his “last match”
    AFP
  5. Rodri ready for Spain duty days after Champions League heroics with Man City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment