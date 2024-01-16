MagazineBuy Print

Tata Steel Masters 2024: Vidit holds Nepomniachtchi; Divya stuns Latasa

R. Praggnanandhaa also completed a hat-trick of draws after facing Wei Yi but D. Gukesh lost to World champion Ding Liren. These results left all three Indians at 1.5 points.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 21:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
FILE - Vidit Gujrathi beat Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in 55 moves.  | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B/ The Hindu
Vidit Gujrathi maintained his consistent play when he held Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in 55 moves in the third round of the Tata Steel Masters chess at Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam, on Monday.

R. Praggnanandhaa also completed a hat-trick of draws after facing Wei Yi but D. Gukesh lost to World champion Ding Liren. These results left all three Indians at 1.5 points.

Anish Giri took a half-point lead after beating Germany’s Alexander Donchenko.

ALSO READ: FIDE Candidates 2024: Carlsen’s withdrawal official, focus on India at tournament

In the Challengers section, Divya Deshmukh played way above her rating of 2420 to upstage higher-rated Jaime Santos Latasa (2615).

Leon Mendonca (2 points), among the six leaders, drew with black pieces against Daniel Dardha but D. Harika surrendered to seasoned campaigner and local challenger Erwin L’Ami.

The results (third round)
Masters: Vidit Gujrathi (1.5) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 2); R. Praggnanandhaa (1.5) drew with Wei Yi (Chn, 1.5); D. Gukesh (1.5) lost to Ding Liren (Chn, 2); Max Warmedam (1.5) drew with Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 2); Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 0.5) lost to Anish Giri (2.5); Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 0.5) lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 2); Jun Wenjun (Chn, 0.5) lost to Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 1).
Challengers: Divya Deshmukh (1.5) bt Jaime Santos Latasa (Esp, 1.5); Daniel Dardha (Bel, 1.5) drew with Leon Mendonca (2); Erwin L’Ami (Ned, 2) bt D. Harika (1); Mustafa Yimaz (Tur, 0.5) lost to Liam Vorlijk (Ned, 1.5); Salem Saleh (UAE, 2) drew with Hans Moke Niemann (USA, 2); Marc Andria Maurizzi (Fra, 2) bt Stefan Beukema (Bel, 1.5); Eline Roebers (Ned, 0) lost to Anton Korobov (Ukr, 2).

