Tata Steel Masters 2024: Vidit holds Nepomniachtchi; Divya stuns Latasa

Vidit Gujrathi maintained his consistent play when he held Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in 55 moves in the third round of the Tata Steel Masters chess at Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam, on Monday.

R. Praggnanandhaa also completed a hat-trick of draws after facing Wei Yi but D. Gukesh lost to World champion Ding Liren. These results left all three Indians at 1.5 points.

Anish Giri took a half-point lead after beating Germany’s Alexander Donchenko.

In the Challengers section, Divya Deshmukh played way above her rating of 2420 to upstage higher-rated Jaime Santos Latasa (2615).

Leon Mendonca (2 points), among the six leaders, drew with black pieces against Daniel Dardha but D. Harika surrendered to seasoned campaigner and local challenger Erwin L’Ami.