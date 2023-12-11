MagazineBuy Print

Vidit Gujrathi pips Arjun to win Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2023

Vidit finished the 10-player tournament with 22 points, while Arjun had 21.5 points after 27 rounds of rapid and blitz games.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 23:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Vidit Gujrathi (left) and Arjun Erigaisi of India.
FILE PHOTO: Vidit Gujrathi (left) and Arjun Erigaisi of India. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Niki Riga
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Vidit Gujrathi (left) and Arjun Erigaisi of India. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Niki Riga

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi outperformed compatriot Arjun Erigaisi by 0.5 points to win the ninth Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Tournament 2023 at the Gabala Garden Hotel in Azerbaijan on Monday.

Vidit finished the 10-player tournament with 22 points, while Arjun had 21.5 points after 27 rounds of rapid and blitz games.

ALSO READ | Chennai to host GM Chess Championship as Gukesh, Arjun eye 2024-Candidates spot

The tournament was organised by the Vugar Gashimov Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.

Vidit drew seven, lost one and won two matches in rapid time controls to finish second behind Azerbaijan’s Aydin Suleymanli with 11 points in 9 rounds.

Vidit finished on top alongside Hungary’s Richard Rapport with 12 points in the double round-robin blitz format.

He came out as a winner against the local favourites Nijat Abasov, Teimour Radjabov and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

The 29-year-old from Nashik was recently crowned the FIDE Grand Swiss champion and qualified for the Candidates 2024.

