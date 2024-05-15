MagazineBuy Print

Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen to play in new Casablanca Chess Variant

Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carslen – both five-time world champions – are among the four players for the Casablanca Chess Variant, along with Hikaru Nakamura and Bassem Amin.

Published : May 15, 2024 18:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
FILE PHOTO: Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carslen in action.
FILE PHOTO: Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carslen in action. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carslen in action. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt/ The Hindu

A unique chess event featuring two of the all-time greats will unfold at Casablanca this weekend.

Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen – both five-time world champions – are among the four players for the Casablanca Chess Variant to be held in the Moroccan city. Hikaru Nakamura and Bassem Amin are the others.

What makes the event special is its format. The games will not be original ones, but different variations from those played in the past. The players will be given a certain position and they will have to continue it on their own, and they cannot make offers of draw.

ALSO READ | Shyaamnikhil ends 12-year wait, becomes India’s 85th GM

It would be interesting to see how players like Anand and Carlsen come up with fresh ideas for games from the past.

“It is another opportunity for chess to reach out to the wider public,” says Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay. “I feel the concept has potential and we could get some fascinating games and new ideas.”

The Casablanca Chess Variant will be held on May 18 and 19. The time control is 15 minutes with an increment of 10 seconds. It is organised by Casablanca Stock Exchange and Royal Moroccan Chess Federation.

