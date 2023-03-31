Statsman: IPL highs and lows - records, numbers and stats

15 — number of IPL editions played so far from 2008 to 2022.

15 — number of sides, that have so far participated in the IPL.

7 — number of sides which have the distinction of claiming at least one IPL title.

9 — number of occasions a side managed to reach the final of an IPL edition. CSK has won four titles but lost five finals out of the 13 editions it has participated.

5 — number of IPL titles won by Mumbai Indians (in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) is the most by any side.

175* — highest individual score recorded by a batter in IPL cricket. Chris Gayle registered this score for RCB against PWI in Bengaluru in 66 balls on April 23, 2013. This effort by Gayle is the highest by any batter in T20 cricket!

6 — maximum number of 100+ scores for a batter. Chris Gayle holds this distinction while registering five for RCB and one for KXIP.

55 — maximum number of fifty scores (50-99) recorded by a batter in IPL cricket. David Warner achieved this for two sides — SRH (40 fifties) and DC (15).

ALSO READ - Sunil Gavaskar: Hope ‘glitz and glamour’ of IPL will not erase memories of ODI series loss v Australia

6 — maximum number of scores in the 90s (90-99) by a batter. David Warner missed out on five occasions for SRH and once for DC.

3 — number of occasions batters have been dismissed in the 90s. David Warner (for SRH) and Glenn Maxwell (KXIP).

5 — number of batters who missed their hundred by one run. They are Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Chris Gayle, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

3 — number of batters who were left unbeaten one short of a hundred. They are Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal.

6624 — highest run-aggregate in an IPL career by a batter, Virat Kohli in 223 matches, all for RCB, has this distinction since playing his first game in 2008.

973 — maximum number of runs registered by a batter in a single IPL edition. Virat Kohli for RCB in 2016 made these runs in 16 innings.

4 — maximum number of three-figure scores in a single IPL season. By Kohli in 2016 and Jos Buttler for RR in 2022.

6/12 — best performance by a bowler in an IPL match. Alzarri Joseph for MI recorded the best figures against SRH in Hyderabad on April 6, 2019. Incidentally this was his debut IPL match!

2 — number of five-wicket hauls claimed by a bowler in an IPL career on most occasions. James Faulkner for RR in 2013 and Jaydev Unadkat in 2013 and 2017 for RCB and RPS respectively, hold this distinction.

8 — number of four-wicket hauls claimed by a bowler in an IPL career on most occasions. Sunil Narine for KKR has done it most times.

183 — maximum number of wickets claimed by a bowler in an IPL career. By Dwayne Bravo from 2008 to 2022, while appearing for three teams — CSK (140 wkts), MI (26) and GL (17).

32 — maximum number of wickets claimed by a bowler in a single IPL edition. Two bowlers have achieved this — Dwayne Bravo (CSK in 2013) and Harshal Patel (RCB in 2021).

21 — total number of hat-tricks claimed in IPL cricket.

18 — number of bowlers who have claimed an IPL hat-trick.

3 — hat-tricks on most occasions in IPL. Amit Mishra holds the record of doing so on most occasions. He achieved this while representing three sides — DC, DeccanCh and SRH.

Amit Mishra has three hat-tricks from the IPL - the most by any player. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

109 — most number of catches in an IPL career. Suresh Raina has claimed this tally while appearing for two sides — CSK (98 catches) and GL (11).

19 — maximum number of catches by a fielder in a single IPL edition. RCB’s AB de Villiers took these catches in 16 games during the 2016 edition.

170 — most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an IPL career. M. S. Dhoni (131 ct + 39 st) has this tally while appearing for two sides — CSK and RPS.

39 — most stumpings in an IPL career for a wicketkeeper. By Dhoni for CSK and for RPS.

ALSO READ - Syed Mushtaq Ali stars to watch out for in IPL 2023

24 — maximum number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single IPL edition. DC’s Rishabh Pant pouched 18 catches and had six stumpings in 16 games during the 2019 edition.

234 — maximum number of matches a player has appeared in IPL cricket. Dhoni holds this distinction by appearing in 204 games for CSK and 30 for RPS.

210 — player leading in most IPL matches. Dhoni for CSK (196) and for RPS (14).

357 — number of sixes hit by Chris Gayle, the most by any batter in IPL cricket.

701 — number of fours hit by Shikhar Dhawan, the most by any batter in IPL cricket.

182 — number of sixes hit off the bowling of Piyush Chawla is the most conceded by a bowler in IPL.

428 — number of fours hit off the bowling of Umesh Yadav is the most conceded by a bowler in IPL.

167 — number of wides conceded by Dwayne Bravo is the most by a bowler in an IPL career.

28 — number of no-balls conceded by Jasprit Bumrah is the most by a bowler in an IPL career.

14 — maximum number of ducks (zeros) recorded by a batter in an IPL career. Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers and MI) and Mandeep Singh (KKR, KXIP, RCB, DC) hold this dubious record.

26 — most number of 100+ runs partnerships involving a batter during an IPL career. David Warner has been a partner for the 1st wkt (14 times), 2nd wkt (8 times), 3rd wkt and 4th wkt (twice each).

3 — most number of 200+ runs partnerships involving by a batter during an IPL career. Virat Kohli for RCB has been involved on most occasions and all for the 2nd wkt.

16 — age (16y-157d) when P. Ray Barman made his IPL debut for RCB in 2019, thus making him the youngest to appear in an IPL match.

41 — age (41y-211d) when Pravin Thambe made his IPL debut for RR in 2013, thus making him the oldest debutant to appear in an IPL match.

45 — age (45y-92d) when Brad Hogg appeared in his final IPL match for KKR in 2016, thus making him the oldest to appear in an IPL match.

17 — age (17y-175d) when Riyan Parag made an exact 50 for RR against DD in Delhi in 2019, thus making him the youngest to register a fifty score in an IPL match.

19 — age (19y-253d) when Manish Pandey made 114* for RCB against Deccan Chargers in Centurion Park in 2009, thus making him the youngest to register a century in an IPL match. Incidentally, Pandey was the first Indian to make a three-figure score in IPL.

39 — age (39y-184d) when Adam Gilchrist made 106 for KXIP against RCB in Dharamsala in 2011, thus making him the oldest to register a century in an IPL match.