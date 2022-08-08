Here are the top 10 moments from the 10th day of action from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India had another successful outing, with its track and field athletes and boxers making a mark and swelling India’s medal tally to 55.

Hop, skip, jump - it’s gold and silver for India!

Men’s triple jump gold medallist Eldhose Paul (centre) of India with silver medalist and compatriot Abdulla Aboobacker (left) and bronze medalist Jah-Nhai Perinchief (right) of Bermuda on the podium after the men’s triple jump final on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

India came close to sweeping the triple jump podium as Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker won the gold and silver, respectively, securing the country’s first-ever 1-2 in men’s athletics at the Commonwealth Games. Paul finished with a Personal Best of 17.03m while Aboobacker jumped 17.02m for the silver. Praveen Chithravel came close to making it an all-Indian podium with a best of 16.89m, just 0.03m shy of bronze medallist Jah-Nhai Perinchief. READ MORE

A bronze worth its weight in gold for Indian hockey

Indian players celebrate their win over New Zealand with coach Janneke Schopman after the women’s bronze medal hockey match on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

India beat New Zealand 2-1 in a thrilling penalty shootout in the women’s hockey bronze medal match and clinched its first Commonwealth Games medal since the silver in 2006 and third overall. The win sparked wild celebrations in the Indian camp as the players lifted head coach Janneke Schopman. What makes the win sweeter is that it comes close on the heels of a controversial penalty-shootout defeat to Australia in the semifinal on Friday. READ MORE

Nikhat Zareen bosses the stage

Boxer Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning her bout against Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland in the final of the women’s light flyweight event on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nikhat Zareen beat Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul in the final of the women’s light flyweight category to win gold by a unanimous 5-0 verdict and secure her first Commonwealth Games medal. The 2022 World Boxing Championships gold medallist maintained her dominant run in the even, registering a third consecutive 5-0 win after winning her first bout by Referee Stops Contest (RSC). READ MORE

Sreeja’s youth and Sharath’s experience strike gold

Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sreeja Akula celebrate their victory in the table tennis mixed doubles gold medal match on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula gave India its first-ever Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold medal by overcoming the Malaysian pair of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the best-of-five-games final. A 40-year-old Sharath, having played two matches earlier in the day, was happy to let 24-year-old Sreeja take centre stage and chipped in consistently against a relatively inexperienced pairing. READ MORE

McGrath keeps teammates at bay

Tahlia McGrath signals to her teammates to maintain distance from her after she took a catch to dismiss Shafali Verma during the women’s T20 cricket final on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

In what was perhaps the moment of a pulsating final, Tahlia McGrath, after taking Shafali Verma’s catch, asked her teammates, who had seemingly forgotten all about her COVID-19 diagnosis ahead of the match, to stay away from her and celebrate. The Australians eventually sneaked home by nine runs and were crowned champions of the inaugural women’s T20 cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games. READ MORE

Arshad soars over 90

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw final on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem became the first man from the subcontinent to break the 90m-mark to win the gold with a Personal Best and Games Record of 90.18m. In the absence of Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, India failed to medal at the event. D.P. Manu (82.28m) and Rohit Yadav (82.22m) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Arshad’s gold was Pakistan’s first in athletics and second overall in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. HIGHLIGHTS

Kinyamal’s unprecedented title defence

Wyclife Kinyamal of Kenya reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the men’s 800m final on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Wyclife Kinyamal of Kenya ran a sensational final lap to clinch the 800m gold in 1:47.52 and became the first athlete to defend their title in the event at the Commonwealth Games. Peter Bol of Australia was close behind, finishing in 1:47.66 to win the silver while Ben Pattison of England bagged the bronze in 1:48.25. Kinyamal had won the gold at the 2018 Games in Gold Coast with a best of 1:45.11

England celebrates too soon

England‘s Victoria Ohuruogu, Jodie Williams, Ama Pipi and Jesse Knight pose after winning the women’s 4x400m relay athletics event, but were later disqualified on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

After a dramatic photo-finish that saw England pip Canada by one thousandth of a second to clinch the gold in the women’s 4x400m relay event, the host team was disqualified for lane infringement. Canada was elevated to the gold medal position, while Jamaica and Scotland took the silver and bronze, respectively.

Annu Rani blazes an arc

India’s Annu Rani in action during the women’s javelin throw final on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Annu Rani clinched a bronze in the women’s javelin throw event with a best of 60.00m and became the first Indian women to bag a medal in the event at the Commonwealth Games. Annu’s compatriot Shilpa Rani finished seventh with 54.62m. Before Annu, the only Indians to have won a medal in javelin at CWG were Kashinath Naik (bronze, 2010) and Neera Chopra (gold 2018). HIGHLIGHTS

Silver medallist comforts gold medallist

Silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith of England comforts gold medalist Muzala Samukonga of Zambia during the medal ceremony for the men’s 400m final on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Sportsman spirit was in full display during the medal ceremony of the men’s 400m event when Matthew Hudson-Smith of England, who had to settle for silver, was seen comforting gold medallist Muzala Samukonga of Zambi. Nineteen-year-old Samukonga stunned the world by clinching the 400m gold with a Personal Best of 44.66 seconds while Matthew finished close on his heels in 44.81s. However, the effort took a toll on the young Zambian as he had to be escorted out on a wheelchair.