After Avinash Sable broke the Kenyan hegemony in the 3000m Steeplechase on Saturday to win a silver medal, Indian athletes will be out to bring the nation’s first gold medal from Athletics today.

A lot of India’s attention will be on the triple jump pit, where the nation has three jumpers - Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul and Praveen Chithravel - capable enough of finishing on the podium.

In the absence of Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics exactly one year ago, focus will be on DP Manu and Rohit Yadav, and Annu Rani and Shilpa Rani in the men’s and women’s javelin finals, respectively.

Indian medallists in Athletics at CWG 2022 so far

Athelte Event Medal Tejaswin Shankar High Jump Bronze M Sreeshankar Long Jump Silver Priyanka Goswami 10km Race Walk Silver Avinash Sable 3000m Steeplechase Silver

ATHLETICS - INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY 2:45PM Men’s triple jump- Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chithravel 3:50PM Men’s 10,000m race walk finals- Amit, Sandeep Kumar 4:05PM Women’s Javelin throw finals- Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani 5:24 PM Women’s 4 x 100m Relay - Final 12:10 AM (Aug 8) Men’s javelin throw finals- Rohit Yadav, DP Manu 1:00 AM (Aug 8) Men’s 4x400m relay finals- India

When and where to watch all the Athletics action from Commonwealth Games 2022?

All CWG 2022 athletics event will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and streamed online on Sony LIV.