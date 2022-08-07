News

Athletics LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2022: Men’s triple jump at 2:45 PM IST, Annu Rani in action later in women’s javelin

Indians LIVE in Athletics, CWG 2022: Get all the updates, results and highlights of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 07 August, 2022 14:04 IST
Last Updated: 07 August, 2022 14:04 IST
India’s Eldhose Paul in action during the final of Men’s Triple Jump at the World Athletics Championships

India’s Eldhose Paul in action during the final of Men’s Triple Jump at the World Athletics Championships | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indians LIVE in Athletics, CWG 2022: Get all the updates, results and highlights of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

After Avinash Sable broke the Kenyan hegemony in the 3000m Steeplechase on Saturday to win a silver medal, Indian athletes will be out to bring the nation’s first gold medal from Athletics today.

A lot of India’s attention will be on the triple jump pit, where the nation has three jumpers - Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul and Praveen Chithravel - capable enough of finishing on the podium.

In the absence of Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics exactly one year ago, focus will be on DP Manu and Rohit Yadav, and Annu Rani and Shilpa Rani in the men’s and women’s javelin finals, respectively.

Indian medallists in Athletics at CWG 2022 so far

Athelte Event Medal
Tejaswin Shankar High Jump Bronze
M Sreeshankar Long Jump Silver
Priyanka Goswami 10km Race Walk Silver
Avinash Sable 3000m Steeplechase Silver
ATHLETICS - INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY
2:45PM Men’s triple jump- Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chithravel
3:50PM Men’s 10,000m race walk finals- Amit, Sandeep Kumar
4:05PM Women’s Javelin throw finals- Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani
5:24 PM Women’s 4 x 100m Relay - Final
12:10 AM  (Aug 8) Men’s javelin throw finals- Rohit Yadav, DP Manu
1:00 AM  (Aug 8) Men’s 4x400m relay finals- India

When and where to watch all the Athletics action from Commonwealth Games 2022?

All CWG 2022 athletics event will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and streamed online on Sony LIV.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Anahat Singh,14, India’s youngest participant at Commonwealth Games 2022

Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us