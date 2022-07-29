Know Your Athlete

Who is Anahat Singh - the 14-year-old Indian squash player at CWG 2022

Just 14 years old, Anahat Singh is the youngest member of the Indian Commonwealth Games 2022 contingent at Birmingham.

Team Sportstar
29 July, 2022 23:23 IST
India’s Anahat Singh in action against Jada Ross of St Vinc & Grenadines during Squash Women’s Singles Round of 64 match.

India’s Anahat Singh in action against Jada Ross of St Vinc & Grenadines during Squash Women’s Singles Round of 64 match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fourteen-year-old Indian Anahat Singh beat Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines 11-5, 11-2, 11-0 to reach Round of 32 in the women’s singles squash event at the CWG 2022 on Friday.

The class 9 student from Delhi is the youngest member of the Indian contingent in Birmingham. She qualified for the Games after performing well in the national selection trials.

Anahat had bagged the girls’ under-15 title in the Asian junior individual squash champonships with an 11-7, 12-10, 11-5 win over Ena Kwong of Hong Kong in the final. It was her maiden Asian title and eighth (International) overall.

The top-ranked player in the U-15 category in India and Asia, Anahat won the US Junior Squash Open in December last year.

She has also won multiple international medals for India, including the gold at British Junior Squash Open 2019, followed by a silver in 2020.

Anahat has also qualified for the World Juniors Squash Championships 2022 in Nancy, France, which begins on August 9. She will be the youngest Indian to feature in the tournament.

